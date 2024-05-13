Why Red, White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine Feels 'Guilt' Over Gay Roles

Rising star Nicholas Galitzine has starred in a handful of projects where he plays a queer character — and because he's not queer in real life, he said he does have complicated feelings about playing characters with a different sexual identity.

In a feature in GQ Magazine, Galitzine — known for "Red, White & Royal Blue," "Mary & George," and the recent streaming hit "The Idea of You" — addressed the fact that he worries his fans assume he's exactly the same as every character he plays. Despite saying he's not any of his roles, interviewer Xuanlin Tham pointed out that it's likely that people "conflate" him with them, and Galitzine agreed that it's definitely happened.

"I think I have," Galitzine said. "I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories. I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

Galitzine also seems incredibly interested in portraying modern, evolved men and challenging the idea of "masculinity" as we know it. "I was a very scared young man," Galitzine said earlier in the interview, saying that he felt "trapped" in terms of how he could portray his own personal masculinity. "And I think a lot of men are really scared. I think they're scared of their own mortality. I think they're scared of being found out. There's this notion in masculinity that you have to be in control and certain of everything."