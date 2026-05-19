First Masters Of The Universe Movie Reactions Have Critics United

When the trailer for "Masters of the Universe" released, it had everyone saying the same thing, largely that it resembled one of the better MCU movies but with He-Man characters. Now, the first reactions have come of the movie itself, the latest attempt to bring He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) and pals to the big screen following the disastrous 1987 film. The common consensus seems to be that if you want to relive the days of watching Saturday morning cartoons with a big bowl of cereal, this is the movie for you.

The majority of reactions on X have nothing but nice things to say. /Film's BJ Colangelo called it "an absolute blast" that's basically "what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure." Film critic Junior Felix says there will be plenty for fans of the original cartoon to love: "The call backs to the series are incredible and beautifully nostalgic."

Not everyone gelled with the film's bombastic nature. This included Brandon Norwood, who wasn't a fan of what he called a "Saturday morning cartoon come to life." Of course, that won't deter people hoping to see He-Man done justice on the big screen. Despite some brilliantly overacted moments, 1987's "Masters of the Universe" has been relegated to the forgotten toy bin of cinema. But now, there's hope yet for a full-fledged He-Man cinematic franchise.