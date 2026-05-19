First Masters Of The Universe Movie Reactions Have Critics United
When the trailer for "Masters of the Universe" released, it had everyone saying the same thing, largely that it resembled one of the better MCU movies but with He-Man characters. Now, the first reactions have come of the movie itself, the latest attempt to bring He-Man (Nicholas Galitzine) and pals to the big screen following the disastrous 1987 film. The common consensus seems to be that if you want to relive the days of watching Saturday morning cartoons with a big bowl of cereal, this is the movie for you.
The majority of reactions on X have nothing but nice things to say. /Film's BJ Colangelo called it "an absolute blast" that's basically "what happens when you watch the cartoon, grab your action figures, & make your own adventure." Film critic Junior Felix says there will be plenty for fans of the original cartoon to love: "The call backs to the series are incredible and beautifully nostalgic."
Not everyone gelled with the film's bombastic nature. This included Brandon Norwood, who wasn't a fan of what he called a "Saturday morning cartoon come to life." Of course, that won't deter people hoping to see He-Man done justice on the big screen. Despite some brilliantly overacted moments, 1987's "Masters of the Universe" has been relegated to the forgotten toy bin of cinema. But now, there's hope yet for a full-fledged He-Man cinematic franchise.
Many love the Masters of the Universe score
One problem with a lot of adaptations is that they try to change what made the original so beloved in the first place. Critics are resonating with "Masters of the Universe" specifically because it transposes everything great about the cartoon into a live-action setting, while praising everything from Nicholas Galitzine's lead performance to the action set pieces.
But more than anything, people seem to love the score composed by Daniel Pemberton. Variety's Courtney Howard drew attention to the music: "[Daniel Pemberton's] rock score (w/ assist by Brian May) hits so good. Stay thru the credits!" Pemberton has been on a hot streak this year, providing the score for both "Project Hail Mary" and "The Drama," and Queen guitarist Brian May's involvement is bound to give the film some extra '80s street cred. Peter Gray also loved how it was "packed with 80s vibes (the soundtrack!)"
All in all, "Masters of the Universe" sounds like a fun time at the movies. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian described it as "a love-letter to all things He-Man and a beautiful, bombastic fantasy/sci-fi crowd pleaser that wears its heart on its sleeve." Ultimately, this sounds like a win for the franchise, delivering a crowd-pleaser that's fun for folks of all ages and avoids going into graphic territory like the multiverse He-Man sequel.