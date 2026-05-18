The Only Skeletor Explainer You Need Before The Masters Of The Universe Movie

He's big, he wears purple, and he's got a laugh that makes that of Mark Hamill's Joker seem boring. He's Skeletor, and, in the upcoming film "Masters of the Universe," he's going to become a thorn in the side of He Man (Nicholas Galitzine, Prince Henry in "Red, White and Royal Blue") once again. Want to know all about the famous villain before the movie hits theaters? Click our video above and get the skinny.

There have been many iterations of Skeletor over the years, and while fans might be most familiar with the version seen in the Filmation cartoon "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," he initially reached consumers via a set of miniature comic books which were included with every He-Man figure. In them, Skeletor arrives at Castle Grayskull to claim half of the Power Sword, which will allow his people to conquer the land.

The Filmation show proceeded to change old skullhead's lore. His home planet is called Infinita and he's the apprentice of the warlord Hordak, who has conquered Etheria (a sister planet to He-Man's Eternia), where He-Man's twin sister, She-Ra, was spirited to as an infant. A bit of a bumbling lackey even at his most menacing in this continuity, Skeletor sets about taking Eternia for himself after he's left behind by a fleeing Hordak army.

There's a surprising hidden twist to Skeletor's story, one initially established in yet another companion comic book and then made official in Netflix's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" and "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," a pair of animated sequel shows that carry on the story from "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." Here, Skeletor is revealed to be Keldor, He-Man's uncle, who came into conflict with King Randor long ago.