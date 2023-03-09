Pedro Pascal's Game Of Thrones Death Scene Actually Put Him To Sleep

"I couldn't even feel his weight on me as he, like, basically, straddled me," Pascal said of Björnsson. The actor continued by detailing how "fleshy bits" and blood were placed on his head to make the shot gruesome. For Pascal, this gory death was apparently the most cool thing in the world. "And I was dead asleep... because it was like, so hot, and this stuff was so cooling to the touch and you had to be really, really still, and that was the most relaxing," Pascal said. "It was very cathartic and I went into the deepest sleep I've been in."

Arguably one of the most fascinating and gross death scenes on the HBO show, Martell's passing once again cemented that no one, not even those with good intentions, could make it out alive. It's certainly interesting to hear how Pascal has nothing but positive memories from his "Game of Thrones" death scene.

In a 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal attributed his success as an actor thanks to his stint as Martell. "'Game of Thrones' was this incredible, ideal experience really of getting to play this beautifully written, iconic character who has a big in and a big out in one very, very solid season of the series," Pascal told the outlet. "All I can really say is, I had the time of my life and I wouldn't be sitting here if it weren't for that role." It's hard to imagine Pascal being so prolific and beloved without Martell's arc wrapping up when it did. The "relaxing" death allowed the actor to take on a slew of roles, including those in Disney's "The Mandalorian," and HBO's "The Last of Us."