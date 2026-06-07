5 Western TV Shows Way Better Than Yellowstone

These days, when Western television is brought up in casual conversation, chances are high that things will circle around to "Yellowstone" — or something Taylor Sheridan-adjacent. The Dutton drama has taken the genre by storm since it hit Paramount Network in 2018, becoming a streaming sensation in just a few short years. But just because something is incredibly popular doesn't mean that it ought to be considered the best. For many, "Yellowstone" is now the standard of what a modern horse opera should be, but there are plenty of programs that blow it out of the water.

From old-school TV Westerns to streaming miniseries to neo-Westerns that predate Kevin Costner's triumphant genre return, we've put together a list of five Western shows that are even better than "Yellowstone." Admittedly, we could've probably listed 10 different productions here, given the vast catalog of Western television to choose from. However, in the spirit of self-control, here are a handful of shows that will leave the 21st-century Duttons in the dust.

Before we dive in, we want to offer a quick shoutout to the "Yellowstone" prequel "1883." Sheridan's Old West look at the original Duttons to settle the Treasure State is easily the best that the entire Paramount franchise has to offer, and it deserves high praise for its historical accuracy and well-written characters as they deal with the harshness of the wild frontier. So, without further ado, here are five great Western shows that are leagues better than the ever-growing "Yellowstone" universe.