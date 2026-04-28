5 Best Western TV Shows You Can Binge-Watch In One Weekend

Just as the Western genre at one time dominated the cinema, so too did it once rule the television airwaves. Programs like "Gunsmoke" and "Death Valley Days" boasted several hundred episodes over two decades, and even Clint Eastwood launched his career on "Rawhide." To say that TV has a storied history with the genre would be an understatement. So if you're looking for a Western series to binge over the weekend, we have some good news for you.

While many Western programs — be they classic shows like "Bonanza" or modern hits like "Deadwood" — are multi-season ordeals, there are a handful of one-and-done takes on the genre perfect for a quick weekend binge. From iconic television miniseries to modern streaming hits, we've pulled from various eras of Western history with this one. While some of these shows contain prequels or sequels, none require any further viewing beyond these single-season adventures.

For more exciting Western adventures perfect for a quick binge, don't sleep on the best Western TV miniseries of all time. Admittedly, there may be some brief overlap, but you probably won't argue. So saddle up and prepare to ride out into that weekend sunset, because these are the TV Westerns you ought to give a shot at a quick three-night (or less) binge.