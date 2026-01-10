Landman's Jacob Lofland Played A Young Pierce Brosnan In An Overlooked Western Series
Debuting on Paramount+ in November 2024, "Landman" stars a pitch-perfect Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, the man who holds the titular job — someone who performs various duties for an oil company. The show also features several characters that are related to Tommy, including his son, Cooper Norris. Cooper is played by actor Jacob Lofland, whose last television role was actually another western — AMC's 2017 series "The Son," led by Pierce Brosnan.
Lofland doesn't play the son of Brosnan's character, early 20th century landowner Eli McCullough. Instead, Lofland plays Eli himself whenever the show flashes back to the character's childhood, during which he was kidnapped and subsequently raised by the Comanche. "The Son" only lasted for two seasons and got a rather lukewarm reception from critics, but Brosnan and Lofland both turn in solid performances and the story is intriguing from the get-go. It's well worth a reappraisal, especially if you're a "Landman" fan.
Lofland has been in several Western shows
Westerns have been the bread and butter of Jacob Lofland's budding acting career thus far — in addition to "Landman" and "The Son," his other two television credits both fall within that genre. He made his small screen debut playing Kendal Crowe in FX's acclaimed crime Western "Justified," and Lofland followed that up by appearing in all five episodes of the 2015 History Channel miniseries "Texas Rising" as Colby Pitt. However, his movie output thus far has been much more varied.
Lofland's first screen credit of any kind was in the movie that revived Matthew McConaughey's career: 2012's "Mud." He also played the character Aris across two installments of the "Maze Runner" movie franchise. Most recently, Lofland played one of Arthur Fleck's fellow Arkham patients in "Joker: Folie à Deux." In fact, it's the murder of Lofland's character — Ricky Meline — by Arkham guards that ends up breaking Arthur's spirits and sets in motion the movie's controversial ending.