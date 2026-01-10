Landman's Jacob Lofland Played A Young Pierce Brosnan In An Overlooked Western Series

Debuting on Paramount+ in November 2024, "Landman" stars a pitch-perfect Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, the man who holds the titular job — someone who performs various duties for an oil company. The show also features several characters that are related to Tommy, including his son, Cooper Norris. Cooper is played by actor Jacob Lofland, whose last television role was actually another western — AMC's 2017 series "The Son," led by Pierce Brosnan.

Lofland doesn't play the son of Brosnan's character, early 20th century landowner Eli McCullough. Instead, Lofland plays Eli himself whenever the show flashes back to the character's childhood, during which he was kidnapped and subsequently raised by the Comanche. "The Son" only lasted for two seasons and got a rather lukewarm reception from critics, but Brosnan and Lofland both turn in solid performances and the story is intriguing from the get-go. It's well worth a reappraisal, especially if you're a "Landman" fan.