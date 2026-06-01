The Backrooms Movie's Most Confusing Moments Explained

When our main POV character shifts from Clark to Mary and we temporarily lose track of Clark, we're left with concern for him, especially when the camera suddenly cuts out as he is warned of something standing behind him. That makes it all the more jarring when the next time we see him, Clark knocks her out with a chokehold and she wakes up strapped to a chair. As the film's first major POV character, someone who is clearly down on his luck after a painful divorce that cost him his home, and a man who seems to be working on his issues in therapy, Clark presents as a sympathetic figure at first. Cracks start to show when he loses his temper first in therapy and later with his employees, or when he sits outside his old home presumably stalking his ex-wife.

When Clark discovers the surreally mimetic world of the Backrooms, he loves all of it. In the world outside, he exists as a failed architect. Inside the Complex, Clark finds he can literally create reality with his mind, a dream come true for an architect. Of course, the reality he creates is warped, but it doesn't matter to Clark — here, the only person he has to answer to is himself, and there's no one to be accountable to when his failures harm others. Clark's dinner table represents a place where he is always right and others defer to him. When Mary asks what she can do to help, Clark demands she tell her he didn't do anything wrong and that she was wrong about him, forcing her to recreate their therapeutic roleplay in a humiliation ritual.