5 Movies And TV Shows Based On Creepypasta

The internet presented a bold new medium for which people could try to scare the pants off of one another. The art of the scary story likely dates back to early humans telling primitive ghost stories around campfires, setting the stage for folklore to develop. Horror then permeated novels, films, and now, online message boards.

Creepypasta first began popping up in the 2000s. The name is a deviation of the term "copypasta," where people would copy and paste stories from one website to the next. But, of course, creepypasta has a much more sinister connotation. With stories like "Jeff the Killer" and "Smile Dog," people would create mythologies around urban legends or chilling images. The anonymous nature of the internet made it easy for people to tell such stories; and since readers didn't know anything about the user, it helped lend it a bit of credence. Many of these stories have evolved beyond the confines of 4chan and Reddit, to the point that they have taken hold of the zeitgeist at large.

It makes sense that Hollywood has begun adapting some of these stories. Creepypasta-based movies have provided new monsters to scare audiences or tap into new fears that younger generations have developed, like that of liminal spaces. And rarely, but not never, a simple online story can grow into something with real-world consequences.