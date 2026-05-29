Small Details You Missed In The Backrooms Movie

Contains spoilers for "Backrooms"

"Backrooms" is blowing the critics away and raking in cash at the box office, and its success has left viewers wanting to know more about the mysteries of its setting. With an ambiguous ending designed to inspire audience debate, many of these mysteries remain open to interpretation. However, there are some clues throughout which might help you gain a greater understanding of what you're dealing with here.

"Backrooms" is a self-contained entry point into director Kane Parsons' sci-fi/horror universe, which began with a web series on YouTube that was inspired by the Backrooms Creepypasta. The film contains some nods to the series, though Parsons wanted to make sure the movie stood on its own two feet, so you'll have to look hard for them. Here, we've outlined nine of the most crucial small details, either because they have wider implications in the franchise timeline, reveal far more about the mostly unexplained lore of the lifeform and the vast universe behind the walls, or are simply cute nods for the super fans that might go over the heads of casual viewers.

This is a movie that has been intricately designed to reveal new secrets with each rewatch, but there are plenty of small details immediately apparent at first glance which sent us down rabbit holes after the credits started rolling (and don't worry, there's no post-credit scene in the "Backrooms" movie, so you haven't missed any further clues there). More than just typical Easter eggs, these tiny details will enhance your understanding of the universe and its ongoing timeline.