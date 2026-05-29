Backrooms Ending Explained: Who Are Phil And Async?

If you've never seen a single frame of Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" web series, his movie adaptation will likely leave you with a lot more questions than answers. Although the film has been designed as a standalone companion piece, there are still plenty of nods to more expansive, pre-established lore about the mysterious, nightmarish realm introduced in the YouTube shorts (watch this for a quick "Backrooms" refresher). The movie doesn't definitively explain what's causing the phenomena behind the walls — although Chiwetel Ejiofor's Clark offers a new theory for any viewer wanting to follow emotional logic, which we'll unpack shortly — but frequently alludes to the fact that a team of researchers have been studying it for quite some time.

The movie takes place in the summer of 1990, with the opening found-footage video tape dated June 19 and CCTV footage of Clark's first visit captured on the 29th. In the timeline of the YouTube series, this is a pivotal moment, taking place a month after the Async Research Institute faked the death of employee Peter Tench to cover up their experimental and highly deadly research, only for him to reappear and escape back to the world above. That might not be referenced directly here, but the failed mission we see in the terrifying found-footage cold open, as well as Mary's (Renate Reinsve) extremely evasive interrogation session led by Phil (Mark Duplass) at the movie's close, suggest that the organization is doing all it can to hide more skeletons than ever under renewed internal scrutiny.

Here, we're going to explain the ending of the film, dive into how it connects to that lore, and how it expands on what we already know about the Backrooms.