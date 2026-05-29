What The Lifeform From The Backrooms Movie Looks Like In Real Life

The "Backrooms" monster is plenty peculiar, and it's only Robert Bobroczkyi's second credit when it comes to playing hulking horror creatures: In 2024, he portrayed the Offspring in "Alien: Romulus." There's every chance that Bobroczkyi will find more roles like these heading his way too. Coming from a basketball background, he was a whopping 7 feet, 7 inches at just 17 years old – a frame that makes him perfect for playing such characters.

While Bobroczkyi's physique has led to two interesting roles to date, it has unfortunately also led to some issues in the shape of occasionally unwelcome attention. "At the beginning, I just tried to ignore it," he told The Washington Post. "But then as I grew up a bit and got more mature, I realized that just ignoring it is not necessarily the right solution. You have to be smart about it. Not everyone is necessarily polite, and some people have never seen such a tall person before, so it's a normal reaction. Now I try to be more accepting and just smile."

It remains to be seen whether Bobroczkyi will become a prominent creature performance expert like Javier Botet, who has appeared in "It," "The Last Voyage of the Demeter," and "Slender Man," among others. However, he's certainly putting in the work so far — and he's terrifying in "Backrooms."