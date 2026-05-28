Is There A Post-Credits Scene In The Backrooms Movie?
If you're getting ready to see Kane Parsons' directorial debut this weekend, you might be asking an important question: does "Backrooms" have a post-credits scene? Does it have two?
Well, we've got you covered. "Backrooms," based on a series of YouTube videos that Parsons made, does not have any post-credits scenes. The movie isn't particularly long — at 110 minutes, it's just under two hours — but if you get an extra-large soda and realize that you really have to pee when the credits start rolling, go ahead and make a run for it. You won't miss out on anything cool.
To be frank, this makes sense. Even though "Backrooms" has remained largely shrouded in mystery since the feature film was announced, things could really go either way with a sequel; the whole concept centers around a liminal otherworldly space that seems to just keep expanding and expanding, so there's certainly a possibility that Parsons and his creative team could keep this train going for A24. With that said, we don't get any post-credits scenes that tee up anything in particular, so fans will have to sit tight and see if a "Backrooms" franchise ever presents itself.
So, without spoiling anything about "Backrooms," what is the deal with this movie, and who's in its all-star cast? From the two Oscar nominees that lead this movie to the history of this Internet phenomenon turned feature film, here's what you need to know about "Backrooms."
Here's everything you need to know about A24's buzzy new horror flick Backrooms
Now that we've gotten the post-credits curiosity out of the way, let's talk about what "Backrooms" ... is, functionally. The entire concept came out of a "creepypasta" making the rounds online — "creepypasta" is a twisted version of a "copypasta," or "copy paste," story that gets widely circulated on Al Gore's internet — about a series of rooms that have no end in sight and provide a genuinely frightening backdrop. In 2022, an intriguing, creepy YouTube series hit the platform — crafted by Kane Parsons.
The whole thing premiered with the title "The Backrooms (Found Footage)," and throughout this series, Parsons displayed a really great eye and knack for analog horror that ensnared and captivated audiences across the world. It's not entirely surprising, then, that a full "Backrooms" movie ended up getting made — it is admittedly a little surprising that the super-young Parsons got to step behind the camera, but that honestly just makes the whole enterprise that must more exciting. It ultimately spanned 24 episodes and helped establish Parsons as a serious rising talent.
For his feature film debut, Parsons also got to direct a truly astonishing cast — led by Oscar nominees Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve. (Ejiofor plays a furniture owner who discovers the presence of the far-reaching Backrooms, and Reinsve plays his therapist who goes searching for him.) All in all, "Backrooms" could prove to be one of the biggest movies of the summer as we kick off the season — and critics are already showerinng the film with praise — but again, if you really need to go to the bathroom when the credits roll, go ahead and make your way to the exits. There's no post-credits scene.
"Backrooms" is in theaters now.