Is There A Post-Credits Scene In The Backrooms Movie?

If you're getting ready to see Kane Parsons' directorial debut this weekend, you might be asking an important question: does "Backrooms" have a post-credits scene? Does it have two?

Well, we've got you covered. "Backrooms," based on a series of YouTube videos that Parsons made, does not have any post-credits scenes. The movie isn't particularly long — at 110 minutes, it's just under two hours — but if you get an extra-large soda and realize that you really have to pee when the credits start rolling, go ahead and make a run for it. You won't miss out on anything cool.

To be frank, this makes sense. Even though "Backrooms" has remained largely shrouded in mystery since the feature film was announced, things could really go either way with a sequel; the whole concept centers around a liminal otherworldly space that seems to just keep expanding and expanding, so there's certainly a possibility that Parsons and his creative team could keep this train going for A24. With that said, we don't get any post-credits scenes that tee up anything in particular, so fans will have to sit tight and see if a "Backrooms" franchise ever presents itself.

So, without spoiling anything about "Backrooms," what is the deal with this movie, and who's in its all-star cast? From the two Oscar nominees that lead this movie to the history of this Internet phenomenon turned feature film, here's what you need to know about "Backrooms."