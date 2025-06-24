The 2015 video game "Until Dawn" was something of a sleeper hit in the world of horror gaming, but it eventually spawned a full-fledged franchise of interactive adventures. In 2025, the story finally got its long-awaited cinematic adaptation, directed by "Lights Out" creator David F. Sandberg, who returned to the horror genre following a detour into superheroes that ended when "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" bombed at the box office.

Loosely adapted from the game, "Until Dawn" retains the spirit of its source material by incorporating the concept of the butterfly effect that was so critical to the original game ... but with a twist. While trying to solve the mysterious fate of a young woman's (Ella Rubin) sister, she and her friends find themselves trapped in a time loop, forced to meet their demise again and again. But they're only working with a limited number of chances to get it right, facing a fate worse than death should they fail.

With fans giving "Until Dawn" strong reviews, and the film's box office more than tripling its budget, it stands to reason we might just have some sequels on the horizon. While we wait for news, you might be looking for something similar to watch, and you might even be surprised just how time loop movies and TV shows are out there — including plenty in the horror genre. Each one has its own unique charms, so here are the 12 best movies like "Until Dawn" that you should check out next.