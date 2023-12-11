The Ending Of Netflix's Leave The World Behind Explained

One of the biggest mysteries of the film is who is behind the attacks. There are snippets of reports, emergency alerts, Danny's conspiracy theories, and George's insider information, but we're still left with the fact that anyone could be responsible for the ongoing chaos around the country, and sometimes it is the not knowing that is truly frightening. We know that whatever is happening is likely connected to satellites due to GPS and other communication systems going down, and the repeated shots of Earth from space, but the "enemy" — if there is one — is unseen and unknown.

Many countries — including Iran and Korea — are thrown out as possible culprits for what the U.S. is experiencing, but still, it is inconclusive. This serves as a reminder that if something like this were to happen in real life, we may not know who is responsible initially. This only adds to the fear, as you don't know what technology is at their disposal or what could be coming next, and this creates further confusion among the masses — possibly even to the point of people turning against each other as George's monologue suggests.

This means the ending of the movie is very ambiguous, and audiences get to decide what set of presented information they put their trust in. Without a clear answer, "Leave the World Behind" forces viewers to assess the situation for themselves and make the call on what they think it means, creating a unique viewing experience for everyone watching.