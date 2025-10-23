Everything You Missed In Gen V Season 2
The kids are not all right, and Season 2 of "Gen V" amply proved that. Would you like to know more about all of the small details, Easter eggs, and hidden meanings you missed in the Prime Video hit's second season? Click the video above, which has everything you may not have noticed in the show's blood-soaked chaos.
There were a slew of big cameos during the tightly plotted second season of "Gen V." Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) all make cameos during the season — either via news clips or by showing up in the flesh. Homelander (Antony Starr) is an ever-looming presence over the students, appearing in propaganda promoting the Supe way of life.
And some characters reappear in noncorporal forms as well. For instance, Victoria Newman has been resurrected in the form of a statue which can be seen on-campus in multiple episodes. "The Boys" and "Gen V" continue to heavily interconnect, which is one of the best things about the most recent round of "Gen V."
Season 2 of Gen V continues to interconnect with The Boys
One of the best things about "Gen V" is how heavily it interconnects with "The Boys." Season 2, as a matter of fact, ends with a potential team-up for Starlight's splinter group, which has rebelled against Homelander now that he has supreme authority in the United States. Fans didn't get to see Annie January do this during Season 4 of "The Boys," but they knew she had escaped after the rest of the team was captured.
With every Supe in the country under Homelander's control, Annie obviously needs new recruits — and after saving Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) group of tortured students, she offers them a leg up. Instead of creating big plotholes like they did in "Gen V" Season 1, this is a great way to use a crossover to make people care about your spin-off characters.
It's a brand new beginning for Marie, who spends so much of Season 2 of "Gen V" down and out and coping with the fallout of everything that happened in The Woods that she feels like the narrative's punching bag for a good chunk of the season. While that's one way to keep a highly-powered character believably nerfed, it was still a pretty big downer. Season 3 of "Gen V" should signal a fresh chapter for her — but if you want to know what you missed during Season 2, click the video at the top of this article and learn everything you need to know.