Everything You Missed In Gen V Season 2

The kids are not all right, and Season 2 of "Gen V" amply proved that. Would you like to know more about all of the small details, Easter eggs, and hidden meanings you missed in the Prime Video hit's second season? Click the video above, which has everything you may not have noticed in the show's blood-soaked chaos.

There were a slew of big cameos during the tightly plotted second season of "Gen V." Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry) all make cameos during the season — either via news clips or by showing up in the flesh. Homelander (Antony Starr) is an ever-looming presence over the students, appearing in propaganda promoting the Supe way of life.

And some characters reappear in noncorporal forms as well. For instance, Victoria Newman has been resurrected in the form of a statue which can be seen on-campus in multiple episodes. "The Boys" and "Gen V" continue to heavily interconnect, which is one of the best things about the most recent round of "Gen V."