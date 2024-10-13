Who Is The Killer In Thanksgiving? A Wild Horror Movie Ending Explained

Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's "Grindhouse" experiment flopped at the box office, but it deserves credit for ushering in a wave of modern exploitation movies inspired by the disreputable flicks of yesteryear. The double feature also produced some faux trailers that ultimately became full movies, namely "Machete," "Hobo with a Shotgun," and Eli Roth's "Thanksgiving." All of these movies are fun in their own way, but "Thanksgiving" stands out from the pack, as it's bound to become a holiday staple for many slasher aficionados.

"Thanksgiving" doesn't try to rewrite the formula for slasher movies — if anything, it's dedicated to honoring the hallmarks that define the majority of them. However, it does a great job at keeping the killer's identity concealed until the end, while simultaneously making viewers believe that several characters could be behind the atrocities. Throw in some brutal kills and dark humor, and you have everything you could ever want from a slasher flick. With that in mind, let's dig into "Thanksgiving" and find out who the villain is.