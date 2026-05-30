10 Worst TV Shows Of 2026

Creator : Sam Levinson

: Sam Levinson Showrunner: Sam Levinson

Sam Levinson Cast : Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney Genre: Drama

Drama Number of episodes: 24

24 Where to watch: HBO Max

Rue Bennett's (Zendaya) misadventures were bound to catch up with her, and in Season 3 of "Euphoria" they bring untold levels of pain. But there's definitely something missing in the recipe for the latest season of the program. Perhaps shoving its characters into adult roles after only two years of following them through high school life was too abrupt. Or maybe the show's repugnant Season 3 storyline for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who becomes the most stereotypically racy online influencer in the show's history, is a turn-off. Whatever it is, critics seem to hate it; it's the only season on Rotten Tomatoes that doesn't boast a fresh rating, holding a 40% critical score. It's also the only season fans outright hate, and they've given it a 39%.

Season 3 of "Euphoria" brings about a five year time jump. East Highland High's best have scattered to the four winds, and Rue has become a drug mule for Laurie (Martha Kelly) to pay off her debt. Rue continues to look for God while catching up with her classmates. All of these lives will collide once again thanks to Rue's increasingly dire situation.

Critics haven't held back regarding Season 3. Some called it out for its nihilism; some felt that the show didn't try as hard to understand the adult versions of its characters the same way it did the teenage ones. To wit, Rachel Ho of Exclaim! said, "the problem with the series' return four years after its sophomore season is how drastically the world and the show's original fans have changed, and how little Euphoria has grown in response."