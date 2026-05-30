10 Worst TV Shows Of 2026
Television might be a bold medium that allows creators to fearlessly explore the boundless possibilities of the human condition — but occasionally it produces some real clinkers. Whether a show flops with critics, fans, or some metric in between, perfection is often hard to find. Though it's difficult to pick out the worst of the worst in this era of review bombing and angry fan campaigns, some shows offer themselves up due to their terrible pedigrees. Sometimes they really are just that bad, and viewers find themselves left reeling in response.
Whether they lasted for just one season or have managed to create a long-lived show that ended up crashing and burning in 2026; whether they started smart and ended stupid or was simply born to be a doofy mess. Using a combination of Rotten Tomatoes scores and authorial opinion, here are the worst shows of 2026 as of this writing, listed in no particular order.
Vanished
- Creator: David Hilton, Preston Thompson
- Showrunner: Preston Thompson
- Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Sam Claflin
- Genre: Thriller
- Number of episodes: 4
- Where to watch: MGM+
Kaley Cuoco has had a hard time finding the right vehicle for her talents after "The Big Bang Theory" left the airwaves. While "The Flight Attendant" received critical acclaim, it was a limited series, and her other attempts at creating success have resulted in multiple missteps. At least when it comes to critical acclaim and viewer response, "Vanished" has joined that cavalcade of failure — it only has a 41% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics giving it an even-less felicitous response at 39%.
In "Vanished," Alice (Cuoco) and her boyfriend Tom (Sam Claflin) head off on a European vacation. While on a train to Arles, France, Tom disappears. A distraught Alice must dig into his past and find out what happened to him before it's too late.
There are plenty of reasons for the show's critical disapproval; the miniseries' soapy plot was often blamed for its crummy standing, as was its low-grade resemblance to "The Flight Attendant." "Kaley Cuoco seems to have misplaced the comic instincts that make her so likable," remarked Dustin Rowles of Pajiba, summing up the general mood.
Euphoria Season 3
- Creator: Sam Levinson
- Showrunner: Sam Levinson
- Cast: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney
- Genre: Drama
- Number of episodes: 24
- Where to watch: HBO Max
Rue Bennett's (Zendaya) misadventures were bound to catch up with her, and in Season 3 of "Euphoria" they bring untold levels of pain. But there's definitely something missing in the recipe for the latest season of the program. Perhaps shoving its characters into adult roles after only two years of following them through high school life was too abrupt. Or maybe the show's repugnant Season 3 storyline for Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), who becomes the most stereotypically racy online influencer in the show's history, is a turn-off. Whatever it is, critics seem to hate it; it's the only season on Rotten Tomatoes that doesn't boast a fresh rating, holding a 40% critical score. It's also the only season fans outright hate, and they've given it a 39%.
Season 3 of "Euphoria" brings about a five year time jump. East Highland High's best have scattered to the four winds, and Rue has become a drug mule for Laurie (Martha Kelly) to pay off her debt. Rue continues to look for God while catching up with her classmates. All of these lives will collide once again thanks to Rue's increasingly dire situation.
Critics haven't held back regarding Season 3. Some called it out for its nihilism; some felt that the show didn't try as hard to understand the adult versions of its characters the same way it did the teenage ones. To wit, Rachel Ho of Exclaim! said, "the problem with the series' return four years after its sophomore season is how drastically the world and the show's original fans have changed, and how little Euphoria has grown in response."
The Beauty
- Creator: Matthew Hodgson, Ryan Murphy
- Showrunner: Matthew Hodgson
- Cast: Evan Peters, Rebecca Hall, Ashton Kutcher
- Genre: Horror
- Number of episodes: 11
- Where to watch: Hulu
Sometimes a show is born with good intentions and the hope of making some solid social commentary. "The Beauty" was Ryan Murphy's follow-up to themes he established decades ago on "Nip/Tuck." But "The Beauty" is a ham-fisted nightmare that can't decide if it wants to be campy, gory or overly serious. In spite of the fact that it got decent ratings and has a solid 71% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics, there was enough of a negative reaction to the product to cause a pronounced stir.
The show revolves around Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and his partner on and off the force, Jordan Bennett (Jess Alexander) as they try to figure out the source of the rapid spread of an STD called "The Beauty." While coming down with the virus makes you an idealized version of yourself, it also causes feral behavior and, eventually, total decomposition. But that won't stop corporate bigwigs from trying to cash in on the fol de rol.
Several critics noted that "The Beauty" was trying to speak out about the body-shifting powers of Ozempic and the insecurities that drive people to consume it — but that other properties, such as "The Substance," have already said the same thing in a much more pointed manner. They noted that it strains to be profound, but the usual limitations that beset shows like Murphy's "American Horror Story" soon set in, resulting in a phalanx of underdeveloped and underbaked storylines. "Murphy's latest is one of 2026's most gorgeous — and empty — pieces of television," remarked Bloody Disgusting's Daniel Kurland, summarizing Murphy's latest attempt at navel gazing with a single blow.
Finding Her Edge
- Creator: Jeff Norton, Shelley Scarrow
- Showrunner: Jeff Norton
- Cast: Madelyn Keys, Harmon Walsh, Alexandra Beaton
- Genre: Sports Romance
- Number of episodes: 8
- Where to watch: Netflix
Figure skating has long been a fertile field for romantic tension; "The Cutting Edge" knew this back in the 1990s. Unfortunately, Netflix's "Finding Her Edge" — which seeks to cash in on the love-laden winter sports-based furor caused by shows like "Heated Rivalry" — seems to have drawn mixed results with its audiences. Though it was renewed for a second season, its viewer score is a paltry 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. The news isn't much better on IMDb, where it has a 5.9 out of 10.
The Russo family have a long and storied history in the figure skating world. Their latest Olympic hopeful is pairs skater Adriana (Madelyn Keys), who longs for her ex-partner and ex-boyfriend, Freddie (Olly Atkins). Freddie has moved on personally and professionally, and so Adriana has paired up with Brayden Elliott (Cale Ambrozic). History threatens to repeat herself as she catches feelings for him. Her sisters Elise (Alexandra Beaton) and Maria (Alice Malakhov) are experiencing their own career travails. Dad Will (Harmon Walsh) is just trying to keep the family's struggling rink afloat while throwing all he has into Adriana's career.
Most of the complaining viewers were dismayed by the quality of the production. They frequently and disparagingly compare it to a Hallmark Channel television series, remarking upon its shallow stereotypes, terrible acting, and dull plot twists. It drew frequent comparisons to other teen soaps which have been touted by other streamers. In sum: "This is budget 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' on ice and everyone is even worse," remarked Kathleen D. on Rotten Tomatoes. Harsh.
The Audacity
- Creator: Jonathan Glatzer
- Showrunner: Jonathan Glatzer
- Cast: Sarah Goldberg, Billy Magnussen, Lucy Punch
- Genre: Black Comedy
- Number of episodes: 8
- Where to watch: AMC, AMC+, The Roku Channel
This might be a controversial pick, but it's hard to ignore the fact that this critical darling hasn't done well with its target audience. "The Audacity" hews a little too close to other dark comedies about Silicon Valley like, well, "Silicon Valley," and fans have noticed. At a middling 52% on the Popcornmeter and a 5.9 on IMDb, viewers may be tuning in, but what they're seeing isn't thrilling them.
Silicon Valley is a jungle unto itself, and Duncan Park (Billy Magnussen) is the king of that wilderness. The CEO of Hypergnosis, he turns to his "performance psychologist," JoAnne Felder (Sarah Goldberg) to help make sense of the world. But when Duncan needs help committing a crime, he asks JoAnne to bail him out — then blackmails her into participating.
The comments section at Rotten Tomatoes is laden with people who can't quite grasp what's wrong with the show but definitely feel like something's off. "It's like the show "Silicon Valley" but without any of the humor," remarked Young S. "It's like if a person who hated drugs created a movie about how drugs are bad, while on drugs, but simultaneously whilst never in their life had been taken drugs, but this time without awesome music which could save it," remarked Ernest W in a delirious yet accurate summary.
Marshals
- Creator: Spencer Hudnut
- Showrunner: Spencer Hudnut
- Cast: Luke Grimes, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel
- Genre: Procedural, Modern Western
- Number of episodes: 13
- Where to watch: CBS, Paramount+
It's definitely taken audiences by storm, but both critics and disgruntled viewers alike have a bone to pick with "Marshals." How did it become one of the biggest offenders of 2026? Its plainness is a key. The show is, after all, a spin-off of "Yellowstone" — and most critics and fans complain that the show falls short of hitting that drama's high-water mark of blood, guts, and family politics. On Rotten Tomatoes the series only has a 42% approval score with critics and a 27% on the Popcornmeter.
Both fans and critics think that "Marshals" feels like any other CBS procedural, which makes it deadly dull on top of dishonoring its "Yellowstone" legacy. "Kayce's life is now a kind of TV show that you've seen countless times before. It doesn't have the same artfulness behind it, and the pacing barely leaves time for sweeping shots of the Montana valley or reflection of any kind," remarked Josh Rosenberg of Esquire. "Plays less like the next chapter in the Dutton saga than a side expedition, adjacent to the family legacy but not meaningfully advancing it," declared Zaki Hasan of TheWrap.
Taking place a year and change after the end of "Yellowstone," Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is struggling with life after the death of his wife, Monica. He's given a new direction by his SEAL buddy Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), who encourages him to join the U.S. Marshals. Kayce passes the test, but will his less-than-spotless Dutton past ever let him be free? And do we care?
Scarpetta
- Creator: Elizabeth Sarnoff
- Showrunner: Elizabeth Sarnoff
- Cast: Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis
- Genre: Procedural
- Number of episodes: 8
- Where to watch: Prime Video
"Scarpetta" has a lot of ingredients that ought to make it successful; a cast packed with award-winning actors and a pedigree stemming from the long-lived and highly successful Kay Scarpetta mystery series by Patricia Cornwell. But while the show pulled decent, if not spectacular, numbers, critics gave it quite a drubbing. On the Tomatometer, it only has a 56% approval score, with 43% of fans on the Popcornmeter registering their enjoyment.
The series follows the titular ex-pathologist (Nicole Kidman) as she works for the Commonwealth of Virginia as chief medical examiner. Kay often finds herself at the center of some pretty ugly cases, but employs her good friends and even her children's book author sister, Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis) to solve them.
Critics claimed the show and its scattershot mysteries are an insult to the much-loved character, who would never put up with such sloppy casework. Looper's own review of "Scarpetta" noted that the mysteries don't trust the audience to do any of their own heavy lifting, feeding them too much information and resulting in a poor storyline. "Kay Scarpetta herself would be outraged at how thoroughly this job has been botched," agreed Kristian M. Lin of Fort Worth Weekly.
The Faithful: Women of the Bible
- Creator: René Echevarria
- Showrunner: René Echevarria
- Cast: Jeffrey Donovan, Minnie Driver
- Genre: Historical Drama
- Number of episodes: 6
- Where to watch: Hulu
"The Faithful: Women of the Bible" is loaded with talented actors who try their best to breathe life into its chronicle of some of the best-known women in the Bible. But the small budget, the staid dialogue, and the overall cheap look of the final product stymie the show's potential impact, making it a bad pick for even the most ardently devoted among television viewers. And viewers responded to that deficit in quality; on IMDb, the show only has a 5.7 out of 10.
Each chapter of the miniseries (three two-part chapters for a total of six episodes) focuses on the heroines of the Bible. There's Sarah (Minnie Driver), wife of Abraham (Jeffrey Donovan), who longs for a child; Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), mother of Jacob (Tom Payne) and Leah (Millie Brady) and Rachel (Blu Hunt), Jacob's wives. None of it catches on.
Most viewers complain that the series fails to correctly interpret the Bible. "As for this miniseries — The Faithful — it's a Mesopotamian Mess with British Accents!" remarked TruthisTheAnswer. Even worse, several members of the show's target audience pointed out that the series fails to correctly replicate Biblical texts. "I watched the first episode with a friend and commented throughout the episode, "that's not what happened." After each commercial, I read her the biblical text to show her what actually happened," said susannav7.
Imperfect Women
- Creator: Annie Weisman
- Showrunner: Annie Weisman
- Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara
- Genre: Drama
- Number of episodes: 8
- Where to watch: Apple TV
Another example of a star-packed cast in an ensemble drama that ought to be way better than it is, "Imperfect Women" managed to become one of the worst shows of the year because it failed to utilize all of the central women who make it such an interesting ride. Fans and professional critics are united in mutual disappointment; on Rotten Tomatoes, fans give it a 44% and critics 45%.
The show revolves around three college friends — Mary (Elisabeth Moss), Eleanor (Kerry Washington) and Nancy (Kate Mara) — who have always been there for one another. But when a crime impacts their perfect world, can they keep it together?
It's that central three-way friendship that had many of those who tried the show so very heated; mainly, the fact that the show undermines that connection frequently. "The bigger reason I'm irked is that this series keeps insisting on the power of female friendship, while undermining it at every turn," said Johanna Schneller of Globe and Mail. "it's unfortunately one of the worst things that the three leads have been a part of, and one of the worst shows that Apple TV has released," remarked Christian Gallichio of The Playlist.
Going Dutch
- Creator: Joel Church-Cooper
- Showrunner: Joel Church-Cooper
- Cast: Denis Leary, Danny Pudi
- Genre: Comedy
- Number of episodes: 22
- Where to watch: Hulu
Fox tried to keep it alive for two seasons, but even the effortlessly caustic Denis Leary wasn't enough to help the cast of "Going Dutch" escape from its dull premise or its low ratings. The show won't have a third season, and a lot of that stems from how bad Season 2 is.
Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes were definitely done with the show by the time it hit Season 2; it stood at 54% on the Popcornmeter for Season 1. "Generic and bland would [sic] high praise," remarked Christian C. "There are around two and half episodes of actual jokes and ideas in this series and almost none are linked to the setting," said Andrei D.
The series focuses on the adventures of Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary), who is punished for a frank rant by being reassigned to an isolated base in Garrison Stroopsdorf in the Netherlands. Starved of action and attention, Quinn also must put up with the presence of his daughter, Maggie (Taylor Misiak), who had been in charge of Stroopsdorf when Quinn arrives. Daughter and father must learn to get along while marshaling their small reserve of soldiers through life. Our reserves of patience for this show? Depleted.