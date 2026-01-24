5 TV Shows Like Heated Rivalry That Need To Be On Your Watchlist

"Heated Rivalry" has taken the world by storm. The must-watch steamy sports romance is all about the connection that develops between Canadian hockey player Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and his Russian counterpart Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) when they meet as opponents at the International Prospect Cup final. The twosome are later drafted to different teams and become big stars in the world of ice hockey.

Though there's now a geographical gulf between them, Hollander and Rozanov tumble headfirst into a lusty on-again-off-again affair. The media paints them as opponents, wanting them to hate each other because it makes for great publicity, but years of sexting, secret hotel meetings, and miscommunications ensue instead. With time, desire and passion ripen into fidelity and adoration, and Ilya and Shane must figure out how to express their true feelings to one another and to the world.

With only one season to binge as of this writing, fans who need what "Heated Rivalry" offers must be hankering for more outings just like it. This list contains shows that share aspects with that heart-tugging tale, whether they're about queer people falling in love, closeted people finding devotion and coming out as a result (or simply figuring out who they really are inside), or sparks flying between athletes. Here are five totally binge-worthy TV series that devotees of "Heated Rivalry" are bound to love.