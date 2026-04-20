Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Season 3 Storyline Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Contains spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 2 — "America My Dream"

To say that "Euphoria" is weird about women is a massive understatement, and Sam Levinson's buzzy, controversial HBO series is at its weirdest when it comes to Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard. So why is everyone so laser-focused on her storyline for the show's third (and likely final) season, and what does it say about "Euphoria" as a whole?

First things first. "Euphoria," which premiered its first season in the summer of 2019, started out as a gritty high school drama centered around recovering drug addict Rue Bennett (Zendaya, who's won two well-deserved Emmys for the role). As we follow Rue's return to school, we meet her friends — including Cassie, Cassie's goody-two-shoes sister Lexi (Maude Apatow), Cassie's ride-or-die best friend Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), body-positive icon Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), and Maddy's on-again, off-again boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). Rue also finds herself entranced by a new student named Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), a young transgender woman exploring her gender identity and her sexual identity in sometimes dangerous ways.

"Euphoria" always relied on shock value for its narrative, but Season 2 took that to an entirely new level — and in Season 3, the show, which used a five-year time jump to plop all of its main players into their 20s, dials that up to 11. You can really understand this by looking, again, at Cassie — a character that Levinson rarely feels the need to investigate or interrogate but a character whose plotlines revolve entirely around her body and how her body is viewed by men. Here's everything that's wrong with Cassie's storyline in Season 3 of "Euphoria," why it's causing chatter, and how it can diagnose the larger problems found within "Euphoria."