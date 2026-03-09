Why Monica Dutton's Marshals Death Is The Yellowstone Universe's Biggest Mistake

In its first few seasons, "Yellowstone" balanced thoughtful commentary on life in the dying west with action set pieces and disquieting family drama. There were true, actual layers to be had in its characters. Somewhere along the line it became a soapbox for Taylor Sheridan's opinions and feelings about ranching life. In its dying days, it became a way for him to beat Kevin Costner with a stick for leaving the program. Toss in a little family melodrama and a lot of violence, and you have "Yellowstone" in a nutshell — but along the way, the characters were simplified and flattened.

The dumbing down of the Duttons was especially egregious in Monica's case, compounded by the fact that her storyline is so laden with repetitive trauma. In five seasons, she's subjected to her brother's murder, an accident that leaves her temporarily paralyzed, and a miscarriage from a car wreck. The only thing she wants is for her husband and son to be safe, and it's a goal she finally reaches at the end of "Yellowstone."

Monica's storyline was personally revelatory; her desire for a simple life, something she doesn't have to fight the Duttons for, is understandable and gripping as someone who had to struggle against similar authority figures to climb toward my own happy ending. Keeping her alive would have added interesting nuance to Kayce's fight, or perhaps changed her perspective on keeping her family together. She could have even stood in opposition to the way federal agents have involved themselves in life down in Broken Rock. Instead, Monica is just gone — and the show suffers without her presence.

Her death is a big sign that "Marshals" is going to continue to devolve into a simplistic case-a-week procedural with no sign of nuance to be had, the same way "Yellowstone" became another blood-and-guts macho cowboy drama just like "Landman" and most of Sheridan's other TV shows.