Where You've Seen The Cast Of Going Dutch Before
"Going Dutch" is a new Fox sitcom that follows Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary), a combat hero and rough-around-the-edges military man who gets caught on video saying some pretty inflammatory things about his superior, General Davidson (Joe Morton), during a combat training exercise. As punishment, Quinn is sent to the Netherlands, where he's placed in charge of a small military base called Garrison Stroopsdorf, aka "the least important army base in the world," according to the show's characters.
Stroopsdorf is a service base, which means it provides services to combat bases and the local community — including laundry and the production of fine cheeses. Stroopsdorf has also recently been running under the command of Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak), who happens to be Colonel Quinn's estranged daughter.
Colonel Quinn, with the help of his right-hand man, Major Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi), attempts to bring Stroopsdorf up to snuff as a combat base, but is often set back in his goals thanks to rebellious personnel like Sgt. Dana Conway (Laci Mosley) and Corporal Papadakis (Hal Cumpston). He also has to learn to deal with the generally humane, transparent, and blithe attitudes of many of the local Dutch, including his translator, Jan (Arnmundur Ernst Björnsson), and lady love interest, Katja (Catherine Tate). The Quinns butt heads, bond, and learn how to work together as they attempt to keep Garrison Stroopsdorf together while growing its capacity.
Denis Leary (Col. Patrick Quinn)
Denis Leary is by far the most recognizable person and marquee name on "Going Dutch." Leary began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s, achieving recognition for his comedy through noted stand-up specials "No Cure for Cancer" (1993) and "Lock n' Load" (1997). He was known especially to viewers of MTV and comedy fans as a particularly talented roast comic. Throughout his time as a stand-up, Leary also pursued small acting roles in films like "Demolition Man," "Operation Dumbo Drop," "The Thomas Crown Affair," and others, and achieved widespread recognition when he provided the voice for the animated character Diego in "Ice Age."
Leary's most successful acting project was his lead role as Tommy Gavin in "Rescue Me," an acclaimed drama (one of only 13 nearly perfect action TV series, according to Metacritic) about New York City firefighters and how they recovered from the trauma of 9/11; Leary was nominated for three Best Actor Emmys for his work on the show. He is perhaps best known to younger viewers as Captain George Stacy, father of Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man," though he has had recent, recurring and/or main roles in TV shows like "Animal Kingdom," "The Moodys," and "No Good Deed."
Taylor Misiak (Capt. Maggie Quinn)
Opposite Leary, "Going Dutch" stars relative unknown Taylor Misiak as Col. Quinn's ambitious, competent daughter, Captain Maggie Quinn. Misiak can more than hold her own with Leary in a scene, most likely thanks to the experience she's gained playing bit parts in shows like "I Feel Bad" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," as well as from her time playing Ally, a longtime love interest of protagonist/rapper Lil Dicky on the TV show "Dave."
Misiak's career is just beginning, and whether or not "Going Dutch" is renewed for a second season, she will most likely become much better known outside of Hollywood in the next several years.
Danny Pudi (Maj. Abraham Shah)
The second most recognizable face to be found in "Going Dutch," Danny Pudi co-stars as Major Abraham Shah, Col. Quinn's reliable right-hand man who has spent so much time seeing to Col. Quinn's needs over the course of his career that he's nearly forgotten about his own. Danny Pudi previously played Abed Nadir in "Community," where he co-starred opposite an ensemble of other talented comedic actors, including Donald Glover and Alison Brie. Pudi made a name for himself playing Abed, and since "Community" ended in 2015, he's been doing a lot of voice acting for animated projects like "Strange Planet" and "Smurfs."
Pudi has also maintained steady work through his permanent role on AppleTV+'s under-the-radar comedy, "Mythic Quest," which follows the antics of staff and leadership at a video game production company. Pudi plays Brad Bakshi, a cutthroat monetization specialist who's been dealing with a bit of legal trouble. We don't know too much, so far, about the upcoming "Community" movie that fans have been clamoring for since the series ended, but it's highly probable that Pudi will be reprising his role of Abed Nadir.
Laci Mosley (Sgt. Dana Conway)
Laci Mosley first gained popular recognition for her work as a host and producer on the successful "Scam Goddess" podcast. There, Mosley discusses scams to look out for in current-day America and explores some of the most famous cases of fraud and crime of all time. Mosley has also produced documentary episodes for a series by the same name with Freeform and recently wrote a book titled "Scam Goddess: Lessons from a Life of Cons, Grifts, and Schemes."
As an actress, Mosley has had a few projects and bit parts as well. She co-starred as Harper Bettencourt on the 2021 reboot of the successful Nickelodeon series "iCarly" and had a recurring role as Brookie on "Lopez vs. Lopez." Mosley has also had small parts in various films and TV shows, including "The Wedding Year," "The Out-Laws," "Single Parents," and "Black Lady Sketch Show."
Hal Cumpston (Cpl. Papadakis)
Hal Cumpston is a young actor from Australia who has also done writing and directing for various indie projects throughout his career. Folks are most likely to recognize him, though, from his role as Silas in the short-lived AMC series "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and his role as Zach Marconi in "Nine Perfect Strangers." Cumpston also recently guest-starred as Oliver Twist on "The Artful Dodger" and played Westin in the 2024 horror movie, "Spin the Bottle." Cumpston's character, Cpl. Papadakis, has been an early standout in "Going Dutch," serving as the source of many of the show's best jokes and bits.
Arnmundur Ernst Björnsson (Jan)
In "Going Dutch," many of the Dutch aspects of the series are manifested through the sharp-yet-whimsical presence of Jan, a Stroopsdorf translator played by actor and performer Arnmundur Ernst Björnsson. Despite his role as a proud representative of the Dutch perspective on the show, Björnsson is actually an Icelandic actor who made a name for himself in his home country before crossing over into many American projects. His career has mainly focused on Icelandic cinema and musical performances, having also established himself as a noted vocalist alongside his career as an actor. American audiences are most likely to recognize Björnsson from a bit part as the stage manager in "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Ice and Fire."
Dempsey Bryk (Private Anthony BA Chapman)
It makes sense that the youngest, quietest character on "Going Dutch" — Private Anthony "BA" Chapman — would be played by the least-experienced actor in the cast, Dempsey Bryk. Bryk has done plenty of bit work in film and television, including episodes of shows like "Black Mirror" and roles in the indie film "The Fight Machine" and the Christian drama "Ordinary Angels," which also stars Hilary Swank. Bryk also played Airk Tanthalos in Disney's recent "Willow" revival, though the show was cancelled after only one season. The audience has yet to learn very much about BA except that he's very close with Cpl. Papadakis, sometimes forgets to breathe when stressed, and has a particularly large package that requires a kilt for formal, full coverage.
Catherine Tate (Katja Vanderhoff)
Katja Vanderhoff is a Dutch resident of the town surrounding Garrison Stroopsdorf who runs an immigration office to help current sex workers as informed by her PhD in Intersectional Feminism as it pertains to Late Stage Capitalism. She seems like a representation of everything Col. Quinn is not, and yet the two find themselves quickly ensconced in a fulfilling, romantic relationship. Though Katja is Dutch, she is played by British actress Catherine Tate, who is well-known in the United Kingdom for her various comedic roles and performances, including a part on the show "Hard Cell" and as the lead in "The Nan Movie."
American fans are likely to recognize Tate as well, though not as much as someone from England might. Tate first gained worldwide recognition thanks to her work as Donna Noble, companion to David Tennant's Doctor in Season 4 of the "Doctor Who" reboot, which is still airing today, though it periodically switches out the actor who plays the Doctor and often replaces companions with new characters. After "Doctor Who," folks are next most likely to recognize Tate as Nellie Bertram, a late arrival to "The Office" who occupied a recurring role in Season 8 and was a part of the main cast in Season 9. Unfortunately for Tate, Nellie is considered by some to have almost ruined "The Office."
Joe Morton (General Davidson)
Joe Morton has been a working actor in Hollywood for a long time and has the kind of face that many film and TV fans would probably recognize without being able to precisely identify. As General Davidson, Morton is joyfully vengeful and eloquent in his politicking, and it's not hard to see a little bit of one of his previous roles in the character. Morton gained a lot of industry recognition for his acting as Rowan "Eli" Pope, father to fabulous and frenzied D.C. fixer Olivia Pope in "Scandal." While General Morton doesn't run a deadly, top secret agency, he is certainly a powerful man, just like Eli Pope, a role that earned Morton a prime-time Emmy.
Other than "Scandal," Morton can be recognized from his co-starring role as Henry Deacon on the cult-favorite sci-fi hit "Eureka" in addition to his many film roles. Over the course of his career, Morton played Silas Stone, father to Victor Stone/Cyborg, in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," and had roles in older films like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Speed." Morton has also done the rounds as a featured guest actor in many TV procedurals, including "House," "White Collar," "Numb3rs," "Boston Legal," and more.