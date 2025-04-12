Where You've Seen The Cast Of Going Dutch Before

"Going Dutch" is a new Fox sitcom that follows Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary), a combat hero and rough-around-the-edges military man who gets caught on video saying some pretty inflammatory things about his superior, General Davidson (Joe Morton), during a combat training exercise. As punishment, Quinn is sent to the Netherlands, where he's placed in charge of a small military base called Garrison Stroopsdorf, aka "the least important army base in the world," according to the show's characters.

Stroopsdorf is a service base, which means it provides services to combat bases and the local community — including laundry and the production of fine cheeses. Stroopsdorf has also recently been running under the command of Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak), who happens to be Colonel Quinn's estranged daughter.

Colonel Quinn, with the help of his right-hand man, Major Abraham Shah (Danny Pudi), attempts to bring Stroopsdorf up to snuff as a combat base, but is often set back in his goals thanks to rebellious personnel like Sgt. Dana Conway (Laci Mosley) and Corporal Papadakis (Hal Cumpston). He also has to learn to deal with the generally humane, transparent, and blithe attitudes of many of the local Dutch, including his translator, Jan (Arnmundur Ernst Björnsson), and lady love interest, Katja (Catherine Tate). The Quinns butt heads, bond, and learn how to work together as they attempt to keep Garrison Stroopsdorf together while growing its capacity.