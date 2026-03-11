Scarpetta Review: Even Nicole Kidman Can't Save This Clunky Detective Series

It's a shame that "Scarpetta," Nicole Kidman's latest project to feature her in a strawberry-blonde wig, feels so familiar, because its source material helped shape the true-crime genre as we know it. Patricia Cornwell's first crime novel featuring medical examiner and forensics expert Kay Scarpetta, titled "Postmortem," released in 1990. But unfortunately, in 2026, we get this — and by "this," I mean a clumsy, exposition-laden procedural clearly meant for "second screen viewing," wherein every single character constantly repeats themselves or says what they're doing so you can comfortably stare at your phone while you watch. We've seen this exact television show before.

Kidman, to be fair, does her level best as Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a medical examiner called back to the position of chief M.E. in the commonwealth of Virginia after a gruesome murder. ("Gruesome" is an understatement; as a series, "Scarpetta" seems to revel in showing the mutilated, bloodied bodies of beautiful young women, pretty much all of whom are completely naked to boot.) That's the present timeline; in one that takes place roughly 20 years beforehand, Kay is played by Rosy McEwen, whom you might recognize from "Blue Jean" or a Season 7 episode of "Black Mirror" titled "Bête Noire," but her general deal is the same — she's just a younger medical examiner trying to find a serial killer targeting those beautiful young women.

Just like any other crime series, "Scarpetta" — which provided its full first season to critics and also dropped all eight episodes on Amazon Prime on March 11 — contains plenty of red herrings and attempts at misdirection. While the ending does, without spoiling it, provide some satisfaction, it doesn't make up for the rest of the viewing experience. "Scarpetta" doesn't trust its audience, and that drags the whole show down.