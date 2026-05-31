Nicolas Cage's 13 Favorite Movies Of All Time Need To Be On Your Watchlist

Nicolas Cage knows how to pick a script, and that's because he's also a film fan with exceptional taste. In 2018, he sat down with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed his 13 favorite movies of all time. Much like his own filmography, there's a bit of everything here — from cinema classics to unexpected motion pictures. After all, only Cage would place "Citizen Kane," "Enter the Dragon," and "War of the Gargantuas" on the same list and be totally serious about it, so bless him and his connoisseur tendencies.

More importantly, it's great to find out why Cage loves these films and how many of them shaped his own career and performance choices as an actor. That type of insight is welcome, as it helps everybody to appreciate the artist even more than they already do. So, let's get uncaged and explore Nicolas Cage's favorite movies — and don't forget to add these flicks to your own watchlist!