Nicolas Cage's 13 Favorite Movies Of All Time Need To Be On Your Watchlist
Nicolas Cage knows how to pick a script, and that's because he's also a film fan with exceptional taste. In 2018, he sat down with Rotten Tomatoes and revealed his 13 favorite movies of all time. Much like his own filmography, there's a bit of everything here — from cinema classics to unexpected motion pictures. After all, only Cage would place "Citizen Kane," "Enter the Dragon," and "War of the Gargantuas" on the same list and be totally serious about it, so bless him and his connoisseur tendencies.
More importantly, it's great to find out why Cage loves these films and how many of them shaped his own career and performance choices as an actor. That type of insight is welcome, as it helps everybody to appreciate the artist even more than they already do. So, let's get uncaged and explore Nicolas Cage's favorite movies — and don't forget to add these flicks to your own watchlist!
Enter the Dragon
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Enter the Dragon" remains Bruce Lee's highest-rated movie. It's no surprise, since it's one of the best fighting movies of all time and an undoubted beacon of excellence for the genre.
Lee stars as martial arts expert Lee, who is approached by British intelligence for assistance in catching a suspected criminal named Han (Shih Kien). Secret agent Braithwaite (Geoffrey Weeks) informs Lee that the only way in which they can get close to Han is through infiltrating a martial arts tournament that the latter organizes, and this is where Lee steps in to get the dirt on the bad guy. What follows is a breathtaking display of action and drama.
Nicolas Cage listed "Enter the Dragon" as one of his favorite films, revealing how the action movie — and Lee's impressive performance in particular — impacted him as a child when he watched it for the first time. "It wasn't just because of the way he moved," Cage told Yahoo. "The presence, the charisma coming off of him ... I was, like, 'I wanna do that.'"
Once Upon a Time in the West
The name "Once Upon a Time in the West" itself should evoke a strong reaction from film buffs. Heralded by Letterboxd users as one of the best Western movies ever made, this Sergio Leone film delivers all the thrills, spills, and revenge of the Old West, establishing itself as an all-time classic of the gunslinging genre.
The story revolves around a scramble for a piece of land that results in the death of its owner, Brett McBain (Frank Wolff). The ownership passes to McBain's widow, Jill (Claudia Cardinale). The problem is that the outlaw Frank (Henry Fonda) has his eyes set on the land, so it's up to a stranger, known only as Harmonica (Charles Bronson), to help Jill and kick dirt in Frank's face.
For Nicolas Cage, "Once Upon a Time in the West" is one of his favorite movies, and the main reason is because of Charles Bronson. "I think 'Once Upon a Time in the West' might even be my favorite movie," Cage told /Film. "I think his performance as Harmonica is arguably one of my top five favorite performances ever because he was able to, with Leone, convey so much and do so little, and it looked like he meant it."
Apocalypse Now
The Vietnam War was a perilous time, and Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" captures the experience of war and the complicated effect it has on those who serve. In this film, Captain Benjamin L. Willard (Martin Sheen) receives orders to assassinate the rogue Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando). However, the journey here is more important than the final destination, as the film is as much about the grueling physical odyssey as it is about the venture into the recesses of the mind and psyche of these characters.
Lauded as a powerful '70s war movie that still hits hard now, "Apocalypse Now" is widely revered as one of Coppola's best films. Unsurprisingly, Coppola's nephew Nicolas Cage is a fan of his uncle's famous work, too, and listed it as a favorite.
Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Cage stated that Dennis Hopper's character stood out for him the most. "I mean, he was really going off the rails in that, and that had a big impact on me as well, in terms of my own later choices with film performance," Cage said. "I wanted to get a little more Dennis Hopper or less Dennis Hopper with some of the stuff that I was doing, so that had a big impact."
East of Eden
Based on John Steinbeck's novel, "East of Eden" features James Dean as Cal Trask. Cal has a twin brother, Aron (Richard Davalos), whom he believes his father, Adam (Raymond Massey), favors over him as the perfect son. So, to win Adam's affection and help him out financially, Cal devises a plan to grow beans and sell them during World War I. Yet there's so much more to this dramatic family story than meets the eye, involving Cal and Aron's supposedly dead mother, Kate (Jo Van Fleet), and Aron's girlfriend, Abra (Julie Harris).
"East of Eden" runs headfirst into the complexity of family dynamics to tell a story that's both relatable and heartbreaking. It hits on a deeper, visceral level, especially with viewers who grapple with their own feelings of inadequacy or never being good enough for their own family.
The poignancy of the film also connects with Nicolas Cage. "'East of Eden' was the movie that really put the hook in me to become a film actor, because of James Dean's performance when he has the nervous breakdown trying to get the money to Raymond Massey, playing his father, from selling beans, and he's rejected," Cage told Rotten Tomatoes.
Pinocchio
Whenever anybody compiles a list of the best Disney movies of all time, 1940's "Pinocchio" needs to be mentioned. The animated film centers around the titular wooden puppet (voiced by Dickie Jones) who wants to become a real boy. Pinocchio embarks on a journey to prove himself as virtuous and deserving of human life, but he faces various challenges and fork-in-the-road moments that aim to throw him off track. Good thing that he has Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards) in his ear as the voice of reason, though!
"Pinocchio" is a story about self-discovery and doing the right thing when presented with alluring temptation to do the opposite. It also helps that the film is incredibly easy on the eye, as the animation proves to be both enchanting and timeless.
Count Nicolas Cage as a big fan of it, too. "I think 'Pinocchio' is Disney's masterpiece, and I think that it's such a perfectly put-together film," he expressed to Rotten Tomatoes. "It has such a beautiful message in it, and so much thought went into it, and of course it's beautifully drawn, and the colors are extraordinary."
Juliet of the Spirits
Nicolas Cage referred to Federico Fellini's "Juliet of the Spirits" as "a work of art," and that's an apt description of the 1965 film. Impressive in its marvelous execution and liberating in its grand ambition, the story focuses on middle-aged wife Giulietta Boldrini (Giulietta Masina), who becomes concerned that her husband, Giorgio (Mario Pisu), is having an affair. Giulietta dreams and fantasizes about how different her life could be, while she also develops a fascination with her bubbly next-door neighbor, Suzy (Sandra Milo).
"Juliet of the Spirits" is all about Giulietta's personal awakening in the midst of a crisis, as she attempts to take control of the uncontrollable in her life. The film dazzles under Fellini's deft touch, as the filmmaker splashes the color and revels in blurring the line between fantasy and reality here.
"I was mostly taken by Giulietta Masina's performance," Cage told Letterboxd. "I felt so bad for her. It was really a study in dignity, her character. She was really just trying to keep it together, but you could tell she was in great pain because of her husband's infidelity."
The Wizard of Oz
There's no denying that "The Wizard of Oz" is one of the most rewatchable fantasy movies of all time. After all, something special happens when Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) realizes she isn't in Kansas anymore. Now, in the Land of Oz, Dorothy and her little dog, Toto, need to brave this new, unpredictable world to find the almighty Oz (Frank Morgan) and head back home — all while avoiding the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) and her squad of flying monkeys. At least she isn't alone on this adventure, as the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), and the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) join her.
The formula of "The Wizard of Oz" has often been repeated in the fantasy genre, especially where a protagonist finds themselves in a new place and requires the help of those already there. It's a classic story that begs to be repeated for every generation.
Nicolas Cage holds "The Wizard of Oz" in high regard, too, declaring it as a top-five favorite film of his. "It's a completely original experience and it has stood up against the test of time," he told Rotten Tomatoes. "Children are still enchanted by it, adults are still enchanted by it, and nobody has ever been able to capture that feeling since; and it's a musical."
Citizen Kane
You don't have to go too far to hear high praise for Orson Welles' "Citizen Kane." It's even one of Roger Ebert's best movies of all time, and it's a tough point to dispute its quality and legacy. Welles didn't just make a film here; he created art that continues to speak to audiences decades after its release.
The powerful drama centers around businessman Charles Foster Kane (played by Welles), who passes away. Before he dies, though, Kane utters the last word, "Rosebud," and this kicks off a race to uncover its meaning. As a result, this takes viewers on a trip down memory lane through the highs and lows of Kane's life, where they learn more about the man beneath the myth.
Nicolas Cage mentioned "Citizen Kane" as one of his favorite movies, and he hasn't been shy about discussing the film in other interviews throughout the years, either. "I still think it's the greatest movie ever made," Cage told Letterboxd. "I don't know how [Welles] did it at 24 years old. It does not age. It's as exciting as it ever was. The performances are mind-blowing."
The Nutty Professor
No, Nicolas Cage didn't put Eddie Murphy's "The Nutty Professor" on his favorite movie list. The version that he adores is the 1963 film starring Jerry Lewis in the titular role.
Much like Murphy's 1996 adaptation, the story is largely the same, except that Sherman Klump makes way for Julius Kelp here. The well-meaning and nice science professor doesn't have a lot of luck in the romance department, so he creates a formula that turns him into the super-confident and popular lothario Buddy Love. While Buddy might seem like the total package on the surface, he isn't, because his personality actually stinks.
Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, Nicolas Cage revealed that he's based many of his own performances on the character of Buddy Love. "I think that 'The Nutty Professor' has also had a huge impact in terms of my own tone, performance style," he said. "I've borrowed from the Buddy Love character a million times, and so much so that I've had directors tell me I need to get new material."
The 400 Blows
François Truffaut's "The 400 Blows" is a different coming-of-age film. It explores the teenage life of Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), who finds himself in a lot of trouble — both at home and school. There's a complexity to Antoine's personality and character that puts him at odds with those around him, as the story becomes about analyzing how society's misfits are often just those who are the most misunderstood.
As far as critical and audience appraisal goes, "The 400 Blows" holds near-universal acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has 99% and 94% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively.
Nicolas Cage is someone else who gives "The 400 Blows" two thumbs-up. "The kid is so heartbreaking in that movie," he told Letterboxd. "I saw that at a very impressionable age, too, and I'll never get the image of him on the beach at the end out of my head. Everything he was going through, I would laugh with him, and I was very upset for him. So that had a big impact on me."
War of the Gargantuas
Look, despite his otherworldly performances, Nicolas Cage is a mere mortal like the rest of us. So, it should be expected that he has a favorite monster movie, too. It isn't Godzilla or King Kong that occupies this warm spot in his heart, but the ape-like kaiju known as Gargantua. Before "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Freddy vs. Jason," "War of the Gargantuas" featured the ultimate clash of champions.
Ishirō Honda's film isn't exactly rocket science, but it's oodles of fun. The setup is simple: Two giant-sized monsters appear, and they fight. Naturally, the people need to ensure their city doesn't get destroyed as these two monsters slug it out, while scientists try to figure out where the creatures come from.
"'War of the Gargantuas' was something I just thought was so fantastical and so bizarre that it is my favorite of Honda's movies, but the effects look great, and all the little toys, and it was just something that transported me," Cage told Rotten Tomatoes. "I can lose myself in that movie, and I love the brothers warring, and it has kind of like a personal feeling for me."
Beauty and the Beast
As one of the many adaptations of "Beauty and the Beast," Jean Cocteau's 1946 film is based on a tale that's as old as time and song as old as rhyme. Belle (Josette Day) takes her father's place as the prisoner at the Beast's (Jean Marais) castle. While she's terrified by the creature's appearance at first, she grows to care for him over time. The question is, can true love conquer all? Come on, this isn't even a spoiler here.
Nicolas Cage told Rotten Tomatoes that this version of "Beauty and the Beast" is one of his favorite movies. "Very fantastical, very transporting and mysterious, and Jean Marais' performance as the Beast is wonderful," he said.
The actor also revealed how he took way too much influence from Marais' turn as the character for a performance in one of his own movies. "I wanted to have that sound to my voice when I did 'Moonstruck,' and then [director] Norman Jewison got very upset with me and lost his patience with it and almost fired [me] from the movie." Classic Cage.
A Clockwork Orange
Stanley Kubrick's "A Clockwork Orange" remains one of the most unsettling and darkest sci-fi movies of all time. It isn't an easy watch by any means, as there are a number of disturbing and controversial scenes that will emotionally impact viewers.
It also happens to be a highly ambitious film exploring humanity's relationship with violence through the lens of a dystopian story. In "A Clockwork Orange," Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) is a deranged individual who loves to commit shocking crimes along with his crew, whom he refers to as the droogs. After Alex is captured, a radical new technique is used in an attempt to cure him of his violent tendencies — but is there any cure for what's inherently inside of him?
Nicolas Cage appreciates Kubrick's thought-provoking intent in "A Clockwork Orange," which ensures it finds a prime spot on his own personal watchlist. "Stanley Kubrick's treatment of the subject of violence and the mystery of nature, and to go against our natures and what is or isn't necessary, and what is the true evil, and all of these questions that came out of the absurdist and evocative film that is 'Clockwork Orange,' again, is everlasting," Cage said to Rotten Tomatoes.