5 Darkest Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time, Ranked

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Science fiction can often be one of the darkest genres of them all, inviting audiences to ponder the worst hypothetical situations, with the most effective being just slightly different from our reality. The bleak dystopia of "Children of Men" doesn't look too dissimilar from modern Britain even if there isn't an extinction-level threat being posed by human biology, while plots involving artificial intelligence and surveillance technology creep ever closer to mirroring the worst headlines.

Modern life resembles a bad "Black Mirror" episode most days, so can any film in the genre still leave you with a pit in the stomach? For this selection of the five darkest sci-fi movies, we've opted to look towards separate subgenres to pick out the most despairing in each: space movies, dystopian tales and disaster movies are the most reliable in upsetting a crowd.

To narrow down the list, we made the decision to cut out anything with even the slightest shred of optimism, which meant that disturbing movies with glass-half-full open endings — such as the ending of the aforementioned "Children of Men" — didn't make the cut. We also didn't want to simply rely on movies with the darkest subject matter, instead opting for titles which handle that material in ways as thoughtful as they are bold; movies that keep you awake all night because they leave you so shaken by the ideas explored. These are the five which land with the biggest impact.