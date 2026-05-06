Roger Ebert's 10 Best Movies Of All Time Need To Be On Your Watchlist

Roger Ebert was one of the world's premier film critics, having written for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1967 until his death in 2013. He also co-hosted various programs with Gene Siskel, helping to popularize televised reviews while building up a fanbase as his critiques carried weight in the film industry. Throughout his tenure, Ebert's reviews praised some of cinema's greatest achievements while decrying some of its worst accomplishments, often doing so with a smile and a thumbs-up (or down).

BFI's Sight & Sound magazine conducts a poll each decade, asking critics like Ebert to provide a list of their top 10 favorite movies. Ebert participated in 1972, '82, '92, 02, and '12, which was his last. His final contribution came with an essay where he explained his choices, while lamenting that "Lists are ridiculous, but if you're going to vote, you have to play the game." Throughout his time participating, Ebert kept his list pretty much the same until 2012.

He decided to swap out one film for a newer pick, which premiered the previous year. That left the public with Roger Ebert's final top 10 list of the greatest films of all time, and it's hard to argue with his choices, as he lays out precisely why he picked the movies he did. Granted, he left a few thousand worthy titles on the cutting room floor, but at the end of the day, a list of 10 is what was asked of him, and these are the movies he chose.