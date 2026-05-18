5 Powerful '70s War Movies That Still Hit Hard

There's been no shortage of war movies throughout Hollywood history, as directors have used the medium to dramatize every military conflict in our young country's brief history. During WWII, Hollywood functioned almost like a propaganda factory, churning out movies that dramatized America's brave efforts to defeat fascism across the globe. These films set the template for what war movies would look like for decades, with heroes like John Wayne (who never served in the military despite making many films about it) fighting against evil with strength, gusto, and the American way. Yet as times changed, so did the movies, and during the New Hollywood renaissance of the 1970s, many films adopted a more critical view of the American military.

This turn towards a more complex, nuanced, and at times critical depiction of war was undoubtedly due to America's involvement in Vietnam, which played out in bloody detail on the nightly news. The anti-war movement grew to a fever pitch throughout the '60s and '70s, as young men refused to fight in a conflict they deemed unjust. Many of those who did serve came back severely wounded — both mentally and physically — and many wondered what their time fighting overseas had really been about. Although John Wayne tried to make his own take on Vietnam with "The Green Berets," the days of uncritical dramatization of America's military efforts were long gone. Here are five powerful '70s war movies that still hit hard, many of which are among the best war movies of all time.