10 Best Western Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users

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The Western genre has been one of Hollywood's most tried-and-true styles since the advent of filmmaking. It's hard to understate its importance in mid-20th century American cinema and how it has influenced filmmakers all around the globe. From John Wayne and Clint Eastwood to James Stewart and Robert Redford, some of the biggest names in the industry have attached themselves to the Western, and the results speak for themselves.

According to Letterboxd, there are 10 Western features that rise above all others, solidifying themselves on the social media platform's official list of "Top 500 Films." We're talking about classic Westerns here, by the way, as in movies set in the Old American West during the traditional 19th century period. That means neo-Western entries like "No Country for Old Men," "There Will Be Blood," "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," and "Brokeback Mountain" don't quite count.

If you're a fan of traditional studio system Westerns or Italian-made Spaghetti Western fare, there is definitely something here for you. Whether you prefer the most rewatchable Westerns of all time or the greatest entries according to Letterboxd users, there's no denying that the horse opera is a reliable brand worth saddling up for. For the films that online cinephiles consider the top of the barrel, look toward the horizon — because we're riding off into that theatrical sunset.