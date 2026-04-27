10 Best Western Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users
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The Western genre has been one of Hollywood's most tried-and-true styles since the advent of filmmaking. It's hard to understate its importance in mid-20th century American cinema and how it has influenced filmmakers all around the globe. From John Wayne and Clint Eastwood to James Stewart and Robert Redford, some of the biggest names in the industry have attached themselves to the Western, and the results speak for themselves.
According to Letterboxd, there are 10 Western features that rise above all others, solidifying themselves on the social media platform's official list of "Top 500 Films." We're talking about classic Westerns here, by the way, as in movies set in the Old American West during the traditional 19th century period. That means neo-Western entries like "No Country for Old Men," "There Will Be Blood," "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," and "Brokeback Mountain" don't quite count.
If you're a fan of traditional studio system Westerns or Italian-made Spaghetti Western fare, there is definitely something here for you. Whether you prefer the most rewatchable Westerns of all time or the greatest entries according to Letterboxd users, there's no denying that the horse opera is a reliable brand worth saddling up for. For the films that online cinephiles consider the top of the barrel, look toward the horizon — because we're riding off into that theatrical sunset.
10. McCabe & Mrs. Miller
- Cast: Warren Beatty, Julie Christie, René Auberjonois
- Director: Robert Altman
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 121 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Okay, this one is a bit untraditional in that "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" is technically set in the early years of the 20th century (1902 to be exact). However, Robert Altman's take on the Western still falls under the horse opera umbrella. While Altman himself considered the film an "anti-Western" due to its revisionist take on the Old West and its general subversions of genre tropes, one cannot easily separate it from the frontier era. After all, it's set in an up-and-coming Washington town without any real law at all.
"McCabe & Mrs. Miller" follows the titular characters as they join forces to set up a saloon/brothel in the settlement of Presbyterian Church. Don't let the name fool you though, as depravity runs rampant in both the streets and the sheets. When some out-of-towners arrive to try and strong-arm McCabe (Beatty) into selling, he finds himself at a crossroads as Miller (Christie) struggles to understand his position.
Letterboxd users adore "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," and while many have considered it among the most important Westerns in the past, others set it aside in favor of the typical cowboy fare. However you feel about this subversive and admittedly uncomfortable take on the genre, "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" is here to stay.
9. The Great Silence
- Cast: Jean-Louis Trintignant, Klaus Kinski, Vonetta McGee
- Director: Sergio Corbucci
- Rating: Not Rated
- Runtime: 105 minutes
- Where to watch: Kanopy
Although director Sergio Corbucci may be best known for helming the original "Django" in 1966, "The Great Silence" has become one of his most important pictures. The second entry in his unofficial "Mud and Blood" trilogy, the picture follows a mute character called "Silence" (Trintignant) as he finds himself in the middle of a violent conflict in the snowy Utah mountains. It's bounty hunters against outlaws here, but the only character you'll really root for is Silence himself.
A deconstruction of the Spaghetti Western, "The Great Silence" challenges the viewer by replacing the traditional desert setting with a winter landscape. In addition, the film refuses to pull any punches with its violent and tragic end. Admittedly, this one is a bit of a downer, but it's a beautifully shot picture that is only made better by its raw characters and unrelenting finale. However, if it's too much for your sensibilities, there is an alternate ending that may satisfy you.
"The Great Silence" may not be the easiest entry point to the Spaghetti Western genre, but it's a film that is well worth the time. Tragic as it may be, it's a powerful picture where Corbucci meditates on the cost of violence and the horrors that ensue upon demonizing entire groups of people. If you enjoy this one, be sure to give "Django" and "The Specialists" a go as well, rounding out this filmmaker's "Mud and Blood" adventures.
8. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Cast: Paul Newman, Robert Newman, Katherine Ross
- Director: George Roy Hill
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 110 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," hit theaters in 1969, arguably the best year for the genre, and became one of the most famous Westerns ever made. As the titular outlaws flee from a band of persistent lawmen hunting them across the country, they escape to South America in hopes of reinventing themselves. Along the way, they wrestle with their place in the world as their troubles with the law show no signs of slowing down.
"Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" is an interesting film for several reasons, but perhaps chief among them is that it marked a clear transition from the fading Old Hollywood style to the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s. The film's emphasis on character-driven storytelling, through the performances of its leading men, was a vast departure from the typical studio system style that had once reigned supreme. Thus, "Butch and Sundance" was somewhat countercultural, which has likely contributed to its everlasting appeal.
Of course, what makes "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" such a remarkable picture is its leading stars. The chemistry between Paul Newman and Robert Redford is so undeniable that director George Roy Hill reunited with them only a few years later for "The Sting." You just can't argue with that type of greatness.
7. Rio Bravo
- Cast: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson
- Director: Howard Hawks
- Rating: PG
- Runtime: 141 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
When it comes to John Wayne Westerns, "Rio Bravo" is often cited as one of the very best. There's something about the classic, studio system-era Hollywood Western that transcends our modern notions of filmmaking. Plus, Howard Hawks was a filmmaker who knew how use that style to his advantage. "Rio Bravo" is a masterclass in Western movie characterization and tension — and few others come close to it.
When Sheriff John T. Chance (Wayne) arrests the brother of troublemaker Nathan Burdette (John Russell), he is threatened with an army of men who aim to break him out. With only his drunken deputy Dude (Martin), lame deputy Stumpy (Walter Brennan), and hot-headed newcomer "Colorado" Ryan (Nelson) by his side, Chance stands as the last line of defense for his small town. The explosive climax only emphasizes everything we love about the Duke's brand of horse opera.
"Rio Bravo" is loads of fun, and anyone who's given this Western a try knows just why cinephiles have placed it on Letterboxd's list. Although it was made initially as a response to 1952's "High Noon," the picture stands tall enough on its own. The phenomenal cast alone sets it apart as a stellar one-and-done Western classic. Plus, who doesn't adore Martin and Nelson's "My Rifle, My Pony and Me" cowboy duet?
6. Unforgiven
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman
- Director: Clint Eastwood
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 131 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Although this is the first Clint Eastwood-led Western on this list, "Unforgiven" was actually the actor-director's farewell to the genre. After having made his name with cowboy hats and gun belts, Eastwood concluded his decades-long run in the Old West with a revisionist take that emphasizes the weight of frontier violence and exposes the in-the-moment legends that result. It's a swan song for the ages.
Despite having left the life of a gunslinger behind years ago, William Munny (Eastwood) picks up his guns once more to collect the bounty on a band of derelict cowboys to keep his children from starving. Upon making his way to Big Whiskey, Wyoming, he finds himself at odds with the local lawman "Little Bill" Daggett (Hackman), and violence ensues.
Not only is this one of the best Clint Eastwood movies (as both an actor and a filmmaker) ever, "Unforgiven" has been considered by many to be among the best Westerns ever made. Considering it is one of only a small handful of horse operas to ever be awarded Best Picture at the Academy Awards, it's hard to argue that fact. It really is Eastwood at his finest.
5. For a Few Dollars More
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Gian Maria Volonté
- Director: Sergio Leone
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 132 minutes
- Where to watch: Tubi
When Sergio Leone teamed up with Clint Eastwood for "A Fistful of Dollars," it completely changed the trajectory of the "Rawhide" star's career. The original film helped cement the tone and feel of the Spaghetti Western, and its popularity gave the Italian-made subgenre real legs in the States. So, when "For a Few Dollars More" came out, it was clear that Eastwood was not only here to stay, but that he could also rival even John Wayne on the big screen.
"For a Few Dollars More" follows Eastwood's Man With No Name (here, called "Manco") as he forges an alliance with the vengeful Colonel Douglas Mortimer (Van Cleef), who seeks to hunt down and kill the criminal El Indio (Gian Maria Volonté). Since Manco aims to collect the bounty on the outlaw's head, it's as if they were destined to partner up. The result is an action-packed "shoot-'em-up" film that unites Eastwood and Van Cleef for one of the greatest takes on the genre to date.
As the second entry of the famed "Dollars Trilogy" — which we consider one of the greatest movie trilogies ever made — "For a Few Dollars More" is too often overlooked. It's not as tight or as influential as the first entry, nor is it as iconic as the final installment. However, it's an exceptional motion picture that deserves high praise for its ability to exceed the greatness of Leone and Eastwood's first collaboration.
4. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Cast: John Wayne, James Stewart, Vera Miles
- Director: John Ford
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 123 minutes
- Where to watch: Fawesome
As the only John Ford film that made it on this list, "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" is a brilliant meditation on the decline and eventual end of the Western's golden age. Although Ford was well-accustomed to the color process by this time, he chose to shoot the picture in black-and-white, evoking his origins in the genre. Starring powerhouses like John Wayne and James Stewart, this is a film that really leans into the myths that built the West.
When "Ranse" Stoddard (Stewart) arrives in the frontier town of Shinbone, he finds himself in the position of an educator with goals to civilize the American West. Of course, things get a bit complicated when he catches the eye of Hallie (Miles), the main squeeze of local heavyweight Tom Doniphan (Wayne), by getting caught in the middle of a conflict with the titular outlaw (Lee Marvin). Eventually, everything boils down to the shootout at the center of the picture's name.
Somehow, Letterboxd users have left "The Searchers" and "Stagecoach" behind, but "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" has once again proven its dominance in the genre. As Stoddard reflects on the fading West, so too does Ford remind us that the genre was in it's decline at the time. Little did he know that Italian-made pictures would breathe new life into the film style.
3. Django Unchained
- Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 165 minutes
- Where to watch: Fubo
Having been widely influenced by Westerns like "Rio Bravo," "Once Upon a Time in the West," and the work of Sergio Corbucci, it isn't surprising that Quentin Tarantino's first attempt at the genre is widely considered to be among the very best on Letterboxd. True to its name, "Django Unchained" was directly inspired by Corbucci's 1966 film "Django" (and all its imitation sequels). However, Tarantino completely reinvents the character with Jamie Foxx in the lead. And, boy, is this one intense.
As Django is joined by his traveling companion, Dr. King Schultz (Waltz), the pair tackle bounties across the Old West before setting their sights on rescuing Django's wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), from the clutches of "Monsieur" Calvin J. Candie (DiCaprio). "Django Unchained" is a bit controversial due to its excessive use of overt violence and racial slurs throughout, though it garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.
While "Django Unchained" may not be historically accurate, it pulls from the genre's storied history by evoking the appearance of an exploitive Spaghetti Western with modern filmmaking techniques. The cast is, of course, incredible, and the action is top-notch — even if a bit superfluous. It's also leagues more compelling than Tarantino's next entry, "The Hateful Eight."
2. Once Upon a Time in the West
- Cast: Charles Bronson, Henry Fonda, Claudia Cardinale
- Director: Sergio Leone
- Rating: PG-13
- Runtime: 168 minutes
- Where to watch: Fubo
In his second film to make it on this list, director Sergio Leone moved beyond Clint Eastwood and the "Dollars Trilogy" with "Once Upon a Time in the West," proving once again his mastery over the genre. A true Spaghetti Western epic, the film follows a mysterious drifter known only as "Harmonica" (Bronson) as he seeks revenge on an outlaw (Fonda). During the pursuit, he protects a young widow (Cardinale) who has found herself on the wrong end of the outlaw's barrel.
There are several reasons why "Once Upon a Time in the West" is almost unanimously considered one of the best Westerns of all time. For starters, Henry Fonda plays against his usual heroic type as the villainous Frank, who is every bit as detestable as Fonda's usual heroes are admirable. Bronson's Harmonica, on the other hand, is the type of protagonist who can unsettle and excite audiences at the same time. His ability to command the screen is simply electric. That's not to mention the killer opening shootout.
"Once Upon a Time in the West" is a powerful, revisionist snapshot into the Old West that plays to all the typical Spaghetti Western flare. It leans firmly into traditional horse opera archetypes and clichés, but does so with a powerful enthusiasm that results in one of the greatest pictures in the genre. It's a classic for a reason.
1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef, Eli Wallace
- Director: Sergio Leone
- Rating: R
- Runtime: 174 minutes
- Where to watch: MGM+
As if there was any doubt, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" is the highest ranked Western on Letterboxd, coming in at #20 on the list of the platform's top 500 movies. Although it's the third entry in Sergio Leone's famed "Dollars Trilogy," the epic Spaghetti Western is set in an earlier time period than the other two films — during the American Civil War. As the Man With No Name (here, called "Blondie"), the mercenary "Angel Eyes" (Van Cleef), and Tuco "The Rat" (Wallace) search for a treasure trove of Confederate gold, they find themselves at bloody odds with one another.
"The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" has been considered among the greatest Westerns ever made for its magnificent scope and scale. The sweeping, wide shots pair quite well with the intense and invasive close-ups, especially during the final three-way standoff sequence that puts all others in the genre to shame. Paired with Ennio Morricone's otherworldly score, the final entry of Leone's fabulous trilogy is on another level.
One of the most important Westerns to see before you die, "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" takes everything that you love about "A Fistful of Dollars" and "For a Few Dollars More" and pushes the narrative further. With the longest runtime of the three, you will find yourself enthralled with the most beloved of Eastwood's Italian-made Western adventures.