Though she got plenty of acclaim for playing the role of Penny in "The Big Bang Theory," it wasn't until Kaley Cuoco produced and starred in "The Flight Attendant" that she finally landed her first Emmy nominations. Based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name, the 2020 series sees Cuoco play the titular air hostess, who wakes up in a Bangkok hotel room after an apparent one night stand with a passenger — only the man in her bed has been violently murdered.

With no real memory of the evening, and therefore unsure as to the level of her involvement in said murder, Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden (Cuoco) decides to try and clean up the scene herself and go on with her life rather than contact the authorities or tell anyone what had happened. Nevertheless, the FBI approaches her about the incident, and thus begins Cassie's transition from boozing airline steward to stealthy CIA agent.

While some fans hated the ending of Season 1, the general consensus of both seasons of "The Flight Attendant" overall is that it's an intriguing mystery thriller with big action and bigger laughs, kept flying by the stellar performance of Cuoco. There are a lot of similarities between this gripping HBO show and "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," which both see the main character getting sucked into something way bigger than they were prepared for after someone they got intimate with ends up dead.