10 Best Penny Episodes Of The Big Bang Theory, Ranked

Okay, so "The Pancake Batter Anomaly" does, on the surface, seem like a Sheldon-centric episode because it's entirely about Sheldon getting sick and all of his friends running for the hills as a result. Leonard knows better than to deal with Sheldon when he's sick, because he gets so needy — to be completely fair, Leonard knows better than anybody that Sheldon does things like request urine tests when he's sick to be sure that his kidneys aren't shutting down — which leaves Penny as the only person to help. She does, and in the process, she learns the song "Soft Kitty," which Sheldon's mother used to sing to him whenever he didn't feel well.

In Jessica Radloff's oral history, casting director Ken Miller, who worked extensively on the show, said that this episode helped cement the friendship between Sheldon and Penny in a real way. "The chemistry became so impactful between those two characters," Miller shared. "The writers saw it helped soften Sheldon's edges even more by allowing Penny to be the one person that really got him."

As far as writer and executive producer Steve Holland is concerned, he also loves this pairing. "We found out early on that Sheldon and Penny were a powerhouse combination. There was something very funny and sweet about that relationship," he mused. "I think some of our best scenes were those two. They were so opposite, and they frustrated each other, but there was this deep, deep love." This is a perfect way to describe Penny and Sheldon's relationship, and honestly, "The Pancake Batter Anomaly" is a huge part of their story. Plus, even though the two bond even more in Season 1, this is the real start of their friendship.