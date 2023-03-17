Zachary Levi Teases That A Chuck Movie Is Close To Becoming A Reality But Do We Really Need It?

As noted, this is hardly the first time Zachary Levi has broached the topic of a "Chuck" revival, telling Michael Rosenbaum during a 2022 interview for the "Inside of You" podcast that he's been trying to work a "Chuck" movie since before the series even ended. He savvily noted that the "Chuck" team was in essence producing a mini action movie every week during the show's heyday. Hence it should be relatively easy to deliver a feature-length product for not that much more money.

Sound logic aside, the question Levi should be asking instead of whether or not a reboot could happen is whether or not it should. Because if the recent rash of reboots, revivals, and remakes have proved nothing else, its that some legacies are best left undisturbed. That may be truer for "Chuck" than most, if only because the series really did stick the landing with its final season. More specifically, it nailed its final scene, which found oft-star-crossed lovers Chuck Bartowski (Levi) and Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) attempting to reboot their series-long romance after some serious final season tumult, and doing so in a locale that lovingly winks back to the series' pilot episode.

Frankly, it's as pitch-perfect an ending as anyone could've anticipated (or even hoped for) with "Chuck." It is, of course, also open ended. But just because the door is open to return, that doesn't mean creatives should feel compelled to do so. And in this case, they might be wiser not to.