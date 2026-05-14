10 Best TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

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The year 2025 brought viewers some great new television shows. The networks and streamers haven't failed to do the same for 2026. From sweeping HBO fantasies to genre-bending Apple TV productions, 2026 has brought a lot of great storytelling to the small screen. As a baseline metric for determining the ten best new series of the year (so far), we looked at aggregate critical and audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes as well as other channels for audience opinions like Reddit. We also considered the personal preferences of our writers and, wherever possible, chose to focus on shows with particularly fresh and/or distinct premises.

There have been a lot of great things on TV this year, including some pretty excellent sophomore seasons for shows like "The Pitt" and "Daredevil: Born Again." However, while it's fairly simple to stick with a series after its first season, choosing to get on board with a brand new show (especially when the premise is pretty out-there) isn't as easy. But don't worry — we've tested the waters for you. The following new shows feature lots of great talent (both new and established) and cover a wide variety of genres and tones. Check out our list to find your next TV obsession.