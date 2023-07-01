Dead To Me: Why It's Unlikely Christina Applegate Will Act On-Camera Again

While her powerhouse turn in "Dead to Me" Season 3 is up to par with her Emmy-nominated performances in seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix series, the third chapter of the dark comedy may be best remembered as Christina Applegate's last screen appearance as an actor.

Applegate, who defied a major health risk in 2008 when she beat breast cancer, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021. As a result, Applegate's MS forced her to make a lot of changes in "Dead to Me" Season 3, and she alerted fans in advance of the season debut in November 2022 that they would notice changes to her physical appearance because of the debilitating disease, which affects the central nervous system.

And while Applegate appears certain her screen career is over, she's at least happy knowing her "Dead to Me" co-star and close friend Linda Cardellini was with her for her final bow. "I'm probably not going to work on-camera again, but I'm so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I've ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I've ever known," Applegate told Vanity Fair.

Applegate told the publication that she and Cardellini loved each other since the very beginning of "Dead to Me," and the trust and support they found in each other hasn't happened to her often over the course of her illustrious screen career. "It's rare that you have an equal playing field and you get to play ping-pong instead of tennis," Applegate told Vanity Fair. "There's a difference. Ping-pong is so much more fun when the other person is just as good as you are."