Stuart Fails To Save The Universe: Everything We Know About The Big Bang Theory Spin-Off

Comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom was introduced as a possible foil for the romance between Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) during Season 2 of "The Big Bang Theory." While he initially seems more confident than characters like Raj (Kunal Nayyar) or Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), he's soon revealed to be incredibly lonely and lacking a social life. As a matter of fact, his life is so depressing that his psychiatrist takes his own life and actually blames Stuart for the act in his note.

By the time the Comic Center of Pasadena burns down during Season 7, the gang is close enough with Stuart to care about his well-being. Howard ends up getting Stuart a job taking care of his mom so he'll have a place to stay. Stuart becomes a close friend to Debbie Wolowitz (voice of Carol Ann Susi) and the two of them bond while the Comic Center is being rebuilt. Stuart ends up living long-term in Howard's childhood home, which soon becomes the home base of Howard, his wife Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and their two kids. The gang pools their money together and ends up buying a stake in the shop; it reopens, but Stuart continues to live in Debbie's house even after she passes away.

During Season 11, Denise (Lauren Lapkus) enters his life after taking a job at the Comic Center. Stuart becomes enamored of her and, at the tail end of Season 11, they become an item and move in together. They're still happily united when the show concludes during Season 12.