Every Chuck Lorre Sitcom Has The Exact Same Problem

If you still haven't cut your cable cord and have ever landed on TBS while you're aimlessly flipping through channels, you've probably watched at least some of Chuck Lorre's shows. Responsible for massive hits like "The Big Bang Theory," "Two and a Half Men," "Mom," and "Mike and Molly," among others (he also created "The Kominsky Method," which scientifically does not appear on your television until you turn 65), Lorre has been crowned as the "king of sitcoms" throughout his career. In terms of pure numbers, that tracks. Pretty much everything Lorre touches turns to ratings gold, and some of his shows snag awards for its performers, like Jim Parsons and Allison Janney for "TBBT" and "Mom," respectively. Also, he's the man who apparently walked into CBS and said, "What if Sheldon ... but young?" and we can only assume was handed a billion-dollar check.

Lorre is prolific, but that's not necessarily a compliment. Sure, he's been around for a while — before "TBBT" and "Two and a Half Men," he was a producer on "Roseanne" and created "Cybill" and "Dharma and Greg" — but he also churns out sitcom after sitcom, and they all have the exact same problem in common. No, it's not their irritating laugh tracks. It's the fact that Lorre's jokes are flat-out mean and most of his characters are unrepentant jerks, but rather than digging into this, his shows are falsely presented as stories about friends, family, and togetherness. They're also marketed as "funny."