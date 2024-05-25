Where Young Sheldon's Georgie & Mandy Spin-Off Fits In The Big Bang Theory Timeline

It looks like fans won't have missed much time with Georgie Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan) and his wife Mandy (Emily Osment) when "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" begins this fall. According to "Young Sheldon" showrunner Steve Holland, the show doesn't start too long after "Young Sheldon" ends.

"A month or two after the finale. The finale, I think, is a month after George's funeral, so probably maybe another month after that. So it's just a little bit separated from the death, but not much," Holland told Variety. That means their little girl, CeeCee, will still be an infant, and much should continue along the same way it did on "Young Sheldon" for the couple. Unlike the "Young Sheldon" series finale, which peered into Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) bright future, there will be no large time jump. So you can settle right back in with the Coopers and feel like you're still at home.

And the program won't just be a continuation of Georgie and Mandy's story — it will apparently continue the stories of other characters within the "Young Sheldon" universe.