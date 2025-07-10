The Plot Of The Big Bang Theory's Stuart Spin-Off Sounds Totally Wild

After months of existing in the ether, HBO Max has finally given a green light to the perfectly titled "Stuart Fails To Save The Universe" — and its science fiction-centered plotline is unlike anything that's ever happened before in the "Big Bang Theory" franchise. Just like in many of the comics that he, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) worship, comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is about to be plunged into the multiverse — in a way that might cause big trouble for Pasadena as he knows it.

The "TBBT" spinoff series will follow Stuart as he tries to restore order to all the known and unknown realities out there after he ruins an invention Leonard and Sheldon have been tinkering with, accidentally bringing about a multiversal cataclysm. His friends and colleagues — geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), girlfriend and co-worker Denise (Lauren Lapkus), and longtime rival and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) — lend a hand in helping Stuart set things right, while he also meets variants of his friends from different timestreams.

That's some potent guest starring bait for plenty of former "Big Bang Theory" regulars, although no other cast members have been announced. The series promises to be rich in worldbuilding and geeky science fiction lore, which makes it a gigantic departure from anything the "Big Bang Theory" story has tried before.