The Big Bang Theory: What Happens To Kevin Sussman's Stuart?

At this point, any "Big Bang Theory" character worth their NaOH (the chemical formula for salt, for the uninitiated) knows how the show ends — the core gang heads to Sweden so that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his wife Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) can accept their shared Nobel Prize for their work in super asymmetry. But what happens to the friend group's trusty sidekick Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman?

Stuart is always on the group's immediate periphery, and in the two-part series finale "The Stockholm Syndrome," he stays home from Stockholm for a very important reason. Since Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) are heading abroad, Stuart is staying with their two young children Halley and Michael, but to say it doesn't go particularly well is a bit of an understatement. During a phone call with Stuart, he asks Bernadette some unsettling questions, including wondering how many teeth Halley had when the couple left. Ultimately, Bernadette and Howard decide that maybe Stuart should be relieved of his child-watching duties, and they call in Bernadette's parents ... though after the fact, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) tells his wife Penny (Kaley Cuoco) that Bernadette's tough dad broke some of Stuart's ribs trying to give the comic book store owner a hug. After that, Stuart's never seen on screen again.