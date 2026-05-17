10 Best DC Animated Shows Ever Made, Ranked

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Aside from Batman and Superman, live-action DC Comics adaptations are generally a mixed bag, but if there's one thing the superhero brand knows how to do to perfection, it's animation. Since the "Superman" cartoon shorts of the 1940s, DC has been at the forefront of comic book superhero animation, surpassing its rivals at nearly every turn. Of course, where DC truly thrives is in the realm of long-form animated series.

Although we've already ranked the best DC animated movies of all time, we've turned our sights to the small screen to rank the best animated DC shows out there. Chronicling everything from solo exploits to team adventures, older productions to modern classics, these series offer the best of DC Comics-in-animation. While you may notice an emphasis on the Dark Knight and Man of Steel, it's only because they remain the brand's flagship heroes.

When ranking the 10 best DC animated shows, we realized that there were far more hits than misses. Because we weren't able to feature all of the best productions here, some honorable mentions include the recent "My Adventures of Superman" (2023-present), the electric "Static Shock" (2000-2004), and the highly underrated "Legion of Super-Heroes" (2006-2008). With those in mind, let's dive into the very best that DC animation has to offer.