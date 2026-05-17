10 Best DC Animated Shows Ever Made, Ranked
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Aside from Batman and Superman, live-action DC Comics adaptations are generally a mixed bag, but if there's one thing the superhero brand knows how to do to perfection, it's animation. Since the "Superman" cartoon shorts of the 1940s, DC has been at the forefront of comic book superhero animation, surpassing its rivals at nearly every turn. Of course, where DC truly thrives is in the realm of long-form animated series.
Although we've already ranked the best DC animated movies of all time, we've turned our sights to the small screen to rank the best animated DC shows out there. Chronicling everything from solo exploits to team adventures, older productions to modern classics, these series offer the best of DC Comics-in-animation. While you may notice an emphasis on the Dark Knight and Man of Steel, it's only because they remain the brand's flagship heroes.
When ranking the 10 best DC animated shows, we realized that there were far more hits than misses. Because we weren't able to feature all of the best productions here, some honorable mentions include the recent "My Adventures of Superman" (2023-present), the electric "Static Shock" (2000-2004), and the highly underrated "Legion of Super-Heroes" (2006-2008). With those in mind, let's dive into the very best that DC animation has to offer.
10. The Batman
- Developed By: Michael Goguen, Duane Capizzi
- Cast: Rino Romano, Alastair Duncan, Danielle Judovits
- Episode Count: 65
- Rating: TV-Y7
- Where to Watch: Tubi
Long before the Matt Reeves' film of the same name, the Caped Crusader's big screen return in "Batman Begins" demanded an animated counterpart to further synergize the brand. The result was "The Batman," which first aired on Kids' WB before moving to Cartoon Network ahead of its 3rd season. The series followed a young Bruce Wayne (Rino Romano) as he begins his crusade to protect Gotham City, reimagining his supporting cast and mythos in the process.
The first two seasons partnered the Dark Knight up with newcomer Detective Ellen Yin (Ming-Na Wen) before introducing familiar supporting characters like Commissioner Jim Gordon (Mitch Pileggi), Batgirl (Danielle Judovits), and, eventually, Robin (Evan Sabara), along with revamping much of Batman's rogues gallery. The 4th season culminated with a two-part alien invasion story that led to the formation of a Justice League, whose members reoccurred throughout the 5th and final season.
"The Batman" was an inspired take that slowly built a larger DC Universe. Its early seasons were more psychologically complex, full of rich characters and tragic takes on villains like Clayface (Steve Harris), reworked as Bruce's childhood friend and police detective Ethan Bennett. Although slept-on by many, this underrated incarnation of the Caped Crusader deserves high praise — as does Kevin Michael Richardson's wacky take on the Joker. Oh, and did we mention that this version even fought Dracula?
9. Green Lantern: The Animated Series
- Developed By: Bruce Timm, Giancarlo Volpe, Jim Krieg
- Cast: Josh Keaton, Kevin Michael Richardson, Jason Spisak
- Episode Count: 26
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
When Bruce Timm returned to adapt the Emerald Guardian for the small screen, it was big news. Released alongside the 2011 "Green Lantern" movie that changed Ryan Reynolds forever, "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" was leagues better than its live-action counterpart. For one thing, it plays to the character's strengths by taking place largely in space, while highlighting the complexity of the Green Lantern mythos popularized by DC scribe Geoff Johns. It was also the first DC animated series to utilize 3D animation.
When Green Lanterns Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton) and Kilowog (Kevin Michael Richardson) travel to the far sector of "Frontier Space," they discover a plot by the Red Lantern leader Atrocitus (Jonathan Adams) to destroy the Green Lantern Corps — and rule the galaxy by force. Aided by the artificial intelligence Aya (Grey DeLisle) and reformed Red Lantern Razer (Jason Spisak), the group scours the the universe to keep the peace while amassing allies.
"Green Lantern" was originally part of Cartoon Network's DC Nation programming block, running for a single 26-episode season before being prematurely canceled due to the 2011 movie's poor merchandise sales. Nevertheless, the show made waves, leading to the appearances of characters Aya and Razer in the comics, as well as in other animated projects like "Young Justice."
8. Super Friends
- Produced By: Joseph Barbera, William Hanna, Iwao Takamoto
- Cast: Danny Dark, Casey Kasem, Olan Soule
- Episode Count: 93
- Rating: TV-G
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Sometimes, classic cartoons hit in a way modern ones just can't. None can deny the cultural impact of "Super Friends" in its heyday, nor the influence it still retains over DC Comics. What originally began as a 16-episode Hanna-Barbera cartoon series quickly turned into a nine-season run that spanned several rebrands, including "Challenge of the Super Friends," "Super Friends: The Legendary Super Powers Show," and "The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians," among others.
Headlined primarily by Superman (Danny Dark), Batman (Olan Soule, Adam West), Robin (Casey Kasem), Wonder Woman (Shannon Farnon, Constance Cawlfield, B.J. Ward), and Aquaman (Norman Alden, William Callaway), the "Super Friends" team — also called the Justice League of America — battled everything from mad scientists and natural disasters to the Legion of Doom and threats from Apokalips. "Super Friends" is Saturday morning cartoons at their finest.
While "Super Friends" is ultimately a toned-down Justice League series aimed for kids, it's still a classic that deserves its place on this list. Between its earnest desire to bring the Silver Age to life and its instantly recognizable headquarters that has become a staple of the League's modern adventures, it's one of those shows that begs a rewatch now and again.
7. Young Justice
- Created By: Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman
- Cast: Jesse McCartney, Khary Payton, Nolan North
- Episode Count: 98
- Rating: TV-14
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
If there was ever a DC animated show that fans have fought hardest for, it's probably "Young Justice." What began as a modern take on the comic series of the same name completely shifts the DC Universe into a multi-season run of time jumps, cast changes, and conspiratorial implications. Watching the sidekicks of the Justice League come of age, only to succeed their mentors, is a rarity even in the comics, not to mention animation.
After the League forms the covert unit of young heroes referred to only as "The Team," they discover a cabal of supervillains, deemed "The Light," have been slowly plotting something sinister. As this conspiracy expands across the world, Earth's heroes realize that there's far more at stake than they thought. "Young Justice" originally aired for two seasons on Cartoon Network's DC Nation before its cancellation, only to be revived six years later on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service. A 4th season later aired on HBO Max, its last as of this writing.
While the first two seasons are undoubtedly the best of "Young Justice," the last two offer some interesting updates to traditional DC lore. Combining classic superhero optimism with modern characters and technology, the series pulls from just about every comics era to bring audiences something fresh.
6. Superman: The Animated Series
- Developed By: Alan Burnett, Bruce Timm
- Cast: Tim Daly, Dana Delany, Clancy Brown
- Episode Count: 54
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
For many, "Superman: The Animated Series" is the definitive take on the Man of Steel. Inspired largely from the post-Crisis John Byrne era that rebooted the comics a decade earlier, the DC Animated Universe installment modernized the character while maintaining tradition. The show devoted time to Clark Kent's (Tim Daly) life at the Daily Planet, while making his adventures as Superman visually and psychologically engaging.
Although "Superman: The Animated Series" may not be as memorable as it's Batman counterpart, the three-season triumph remains the best animated adaptation of the Man of Steel — apart from those Max Fleischer-produced short films from the '40s that inspired it. From the brilliant cast who perfectly embodied these age-old characters to the sleek style befitting the bright and futuristic world of Metropolis, the best episodes of "Superman: The Animated Series" stick with you long after that rousing theme by Shirley Walker cheerfully fades.
Additionally, "Superman: The Animated Series" was the true bridge that served as a precursor to "Justice League." It's here that the Man of Steel first meets some of his later allies, and following the success of Kids' WB's packaged "The New Batman/Superman Adventures" block that the franchise could continue. But if you're looking for the Man of Steel solo, look no further.
5. Batman Beyond
- Created By: Paul Dini, Bruce Timm, Alan Burnett
- Cast: Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, Cree Summer
- Episode Count: 52
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Another installment in the larger DC Animated Universe franchise, "Batman Beyond" was a serious gamble from the beginning. Doing a show about a teenage Batman is already a risk, but remove his cape, redesign the logo, and make Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) a supporting player, and it seems a recipe for disaster. Except, the end result was anything but. Set in the futuristic neo-Gotham, "Beyond" follows Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) as he stumbles upon his destiny as the next Dark Knight, mentored by the retired Wayne and full of vigor more befitting a Robin.
"Batman Beyond" does the "legacy sequel" right in a way no other animated series has duplicated. Terry is not simply an extension of Bruce; he's completely his own character with distinct drives, desires, and motivations. Carving his own legacy as Gotham's sworn protector, this Batman has his own gallery of memorable rogues to deal with, all while balancing his life as a teenager with active responsibilities.
After three seasons, "Batman Beyond" became so popular that the character was incorporated (in many forms) into the comics and even returned in later animated projects. To this day, many fans still call for a "Batman Beyond" movie, though, right now, we'll have to settle with the show's killer feature-length installment: "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker."
4. Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Produced By: James Tucker, Michael Jelenic, Sam Register
- Cast: Diedrich Bader, Jeff Bennett, Corey Burton
- Episode Count: 65
- Rating: TV-Y7
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
We know what you're thinking, "Another Batman show, really?" Hey, it's not our fault that DC prioritizes the Caped Crusader above all others — or that basically all Batman shows are great. In this case, however, "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" is less about the title hero himself, and more about the rest of the DC Universe heroes. Like its comic book series namesake, "The Brave and the Bold" partners the Dark Knight (Diedrich Bader) with some of DC's finest on a weekly basis.
From Aquaman (John DiMaggio) to Black Canary (Grey DeLisle), "The Brave and the Bold" utilizes everyone from solo heroes and lesser-known teams (like The Outsiders) to all the big names, including the Man of Steel . And heroes aren't only where "The Brave and the Bold" thrives. The show also highlighted forgotten supervillains and created original foils, such as Neil Patrick Harris' infamous Music Meister.
"Batman: The Brave and the Bold" is an "outrageous" take on the Caped Crusader and his relationship to the rest of the DC Universe. It feels quite Silver Age in style while honoring all eras of comic history. It's perfect for younger audiences and long-time fans alike, hence it's high placement.
3. Teen Titans
- Created By: Glen Murakami, David Slack
- Cast: Scott Menville, Tara Strong, Greg Cipes
- Episode Count: 65
- Rating: TV-Y7
- Where to Watch: Tubi
When it comes to DC superteams, few were as big in the early 2000s as the Teen Titans. The Cartoon Network series updated the 1980s Marv Wolfman-penned "The New Teen Titans" run to present day with an anime-influenced style that combined serious storytelling with comedic under — and sometimes over — tones. With its iconic Puffy AmiYumi theme song that (in some regions) would shift from English to Japanese based on the episode's tone, "Teen Titans" never disappointed.
Following a group of five teenage heroes — Robin (Scott Menville), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Starfire (Hynden Walch), Beast Boy (Greg Cipes), and Raven (Tara Strong) — as they protect their West Coast-based city, the group went up against everything from alien invaders and interdimensional demons to British mobsters and failed magicians. With plenty of comedic material to pair with the more intense plotlines, "Teen Titans" always struck the perfect balance.
While "Teen Titans" would later be rebooted as "Teen Titans Go!," an overly comedic take on the characters that (per the "Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans" animated film) exists in an alternate universe, the original series still stands on its own. Ron Perlman's Slade alone is worth the adventure. Just don't forget the series finale film, "Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo."
2. Justice League/Justice League Unlimited
- Produced By: Bruce Timm, Dwayne McDuffie, James Tucker
- Cast: George Newbern, Kevin Conroy, Susan Eisenberg
- Episode Count: 91
- Rating: TV-PG, TV-Y7
- Where to Watch: Tubi
Okay, this is a bit of a cheat since we're combining "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited," but given that they cannot be separated, we'll give ourselves a pass. From the initial adventures of the original seven — Superman (George Newbern), Batman (Kevin Conroy), Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), Green Lantern (Phil LaMarr), The Flash (Michael Rosenbaum), Martian Manhunter (Carl Lumbly), and Hawkgirl (Maria Canals-Barrera) — to the expanded lineup, this DCAU series is the culmination of all that came before. It's a true powerhouse of comic book storytelling.
Not only did "Justice League" and its sequel continue threads from "Superman: The Animated Series" and "Batman: The Animated Series," but they excelled at highlighting the full cast. The two-part extended adventures told in "Justice League" echo the heart and soul of traditional "JLA" comics while "Unlimited" pushed under-utilized characters into the spotlight before even "Batman: The Brave and the Bold." There wasn't a show quite like it before, and there hasn't been one like it since.
"Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited" are the gold standard of superhero team-ups in animation. Both were unafraid to take big risks, and even throw some massive twists that may change your entire perspective on certain characters. Yet, it does so while ultimately staying true to the core of what made them special.
1. Batman: The Animated Series
- Developed By: Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski, Mitch Brian
- Cast: Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Mark Hamill
- Episode Count: 109
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
As if anything else could end up here ... "Batman: The Animated Series" is, of course, the crown jewel of superhero animation. Bruce Timm and company struck gold with this inspired take that offered a psychologically rich and yet thoroughly entertaining balance for viewers of all ages. Some of Kevin Conroy's greatest Batman moments come from this show, and there's a reason that fans compare all other attempts to it.
For three seasons, "Batman: The Animated Series" pushed the boundaries of what '90s kids could handle. As Batman battled his most famous rogues, most notably Mark Hamill's Joker, he dealt with the fallout of Gotham City's most heinous as best he could. The series — also known as "The Adventures of Batman & Robin" — would be revived by Timm as "The New Batman Adventures," with a new art style and an updated status quo. Since the rebrand is considered a "4th season" in official releases, we're including it.
The true birth of the DCAU, "Batman: The Animated Series" was a groundbreaking achievement initially meant as tie-ins to Tim Burton's "Batman" films before exceeding them entirely. It has since been remembered as the definitive version of the Dark Knight in any medium, with film installments like "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" deemed among the greatest Batman movies to ever. Talk about a legacy.