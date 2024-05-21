Why Ryan Reynolds Was Never The Same After Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds has been around in Hollywood for a long time at this point. The actor debuted in a Canadian teen drama series in the early '90s before graduating to American film and television roles, plying his trade in everything from "Two Guys and a Girl" and "The X-Files" to movies like "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" and "The Amityville Horror." His increasing star power made him seem destined for a lead role in a big studio blockbuster, but when the time came, things didn't go as planned. Reynolds was cast as Hal Jordan in the 2011 DC tentpole "Green Lantern," which became one of the most notorious superhero movie flops ever.

Reynolds eventually bounced back, but his life would never be the same. "Green Lantern" bombed at the box office and it went down terribly with both audiences or critics, becoming such a notable misfire that it almost formed part of Reynolds' personality for a while. He decided to own it rather than shy away from it, but the reality is he had no choice — there's nowhere to hide in Hollywood. Of course, Reynolds is best known for playing Marvel's Deadpool today. It's become his career defining role, but his Hal Jordan experience arguably had a bigger impact on him. Here's why Ryan Reynolds was never the same after "Green Lantern."