12 Best DC Animated Movies Of All Time, Ranked

While Marvel may rule when it comes to the live-action market, DC Comics has always been the superstar of animation. Ever since the Max Fletcher-produced "Superman" cartoons of the 1940s, DC has triumphed at bringing its heroes to life through animated means. Of course, animated shows such as "Batman: The Animated Series," "Justice League Unlimited," and "Young Justice" may be the crowning jewels of DC animation, but there's something to be said about many of the animated movies as well. In fact, Warner Brothers launched a series of direct-to-video DC Universe Animated Original Movies, and they are still going strong today.

Here, we've assembled the 12 best DC animated movies of all time, but before you jump in, you should note that for every entry we included, there are plenty of other memorable features well worth your time. Films like "Green Lantern: First Flight" and 2009's "Wonder Woman" are worth a watch, even if they didn't make it on our list. Additionally, we didn't include any movies that were re-edited from television episodes, like "The Batman-Superman Movie" or "Justice League: Starcrossed – The Movie." For our purposes, we're sticking to films that were made to be, well, feature-length from the get-go. So, without further ado, here are the 12 best DC animated movies out there.