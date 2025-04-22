12 Best DC Animated Movies Of All Time, Ranked
While Marvel may rule when it comes to the live-action market, DC Comics has always been the superstar of animation. Ever since the Max Fletcher-produced "Superman" cartoons of the 1940s, DC has triumphed at bringing its heroes to life through animated means. Of course, animated shows such as "Batman: The Animated Series," "Justice League Unlimited," and "Young Justice" may be the crowning jewels of DC animation, but there's something to be said about many of the animated movies as well. In fact, Warner Brothers launched a series of direct-to-video DC Universe Animated Original Movies, and they are still going strong today.
Here, we've assembled the 12 best DC animated movies of all time, but before you jump in, you should note that for every entry we included, there are plenty of other memorable features well worth your time. Films like "Green Lantern: First Flight" and 2009's "Wonder Woman" are worth a watch, even if they didn't make it on our list. Additionally, we didn't include any movies that were re-edited from television episodes, like "The Batman-Superman Movie" or "Justice League: Starcrossed – The Movie." For our purposes, we're sticking to films that were made to be, well, feature-length from the get-go. So, without further ado, here are the 12 best DC animated movies out there.
12. Justice League: The New Frontier
Based on the "DC: The New Frontier" limited series by Darwyn Cooke, "Justice League: The New Frontier" is a dazzling glimpse back to the Silver Age of DC Comics. The second film to be produced and released under the DC Universe Animated Original Movies banner, this standalone feature combines all the best things about the 1960s era of DC. Filled with youthful optimism, Earth's greatest heroes emerge as an intergalactic threat threatens to destroy the world, and the age of superheroes begins. "The New Frontier" is part science fiction, part detective story, and part superhero origin that will have you enamored with the distinct visuals and the enormous cast of recognizable characters.
While some heroes like Superman (Kyle MacLachlan) and Batman (Jeremy Sisto) are firmly established, others like Hal Jordan (David Boreanaz) and J'onn J'onzz (Miguel Ferrer) have yet to embrace their heroic alter-egos. As they do, the Justice League of America is born, and the alien invaders don't stand a chance. Often overlooked compared to some of DC's later animated flicks, "Justice League: The New Frontier" deserves high praise for its engaging story, commitment to lesser known characters (like Phil Morris' King Faraday), and love of the original source material. If you love the Silver Age of DC Comics, then this should be at the top of your watchlist.
11. The Death and Return of Superman
Ever since the original "Death of Superman" comics were released in the '90s, everyone has had their take on Superman's demise. Indeed, even Zack Snyder killed off the Man of Steel at the end of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." But as far as a direct adaptation of the material is concerned, none have done this story more justice than the two-part "The Death of Superman" and "Reign of the Supermen," later edited together as "The Death and Return of Superman." Set in the shared universe of features known as the DC Animated Movie Universe, this nearly three-hour epic will tug on the heart strings as Superman (Jerry O'Connell) falls in battle, paving the way for various would-be Men of Steel to take his place.
While the Justice League aid Superman against Doomsday, don't let their appearance fool you: This is very much a Superman story. His relationship to Lois Lane (Rebecca Romijn) remains the emotional anchor of this two-part death and resurrection plot, and you don't have to have seen any other DCAMU installment to enjoy this largely self-contained narrative. O'Connell and Romijn kill it as Superman and Lois here, and it's no wonder, as the pair are married in real life. However, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that DC had previously made another "Death of Superman" adaptation a decade earlier with the seriously underrated "Superman: Doomsday," which is a different but equally riveting take on the tale.
10. The Batman vs. Dracula
Spawning from "The Batman" cartoon series that ran on Kids WB in the early 2000s, "The Batman vs. Dracula" may sound ridiculous on paper, but it makes for a thrilling adventure. As Batman (Rino Romano) continues his war on crime in Gotham City, the Penguin (Tom Kenny) inadvertently wakes up Count Dracula (Peter Stormare) from his centuries-long slumber, becoming his thrall as the vampire aims to reclaim his undead empire. As Batman begins to notice the strange happenings around Gotham, paired with the arrival of the mysterious Alucard, the Caped Crusader makes it his mission to put this vampire back in his tomb.
This superhero thriller is a bit more frightening than your standard episode of "The Batman," and the feature-length story allows it room to breath as a standalone. Of course, it's not every day that Batman is pit against supernatural forces, but "The Batman vs. Dracula" reminds us that the Dark Knight is quite capable against the paranormal. That said, perhaps the scariest part of this film is that the Joker (Kevin Michael Richardson) also becomes a vampire, and seeing the Clown Prince of Crime on the prowl for blood is a sight one can't easily unsee. Just as "The Batman" itself has largely been forgotten, so too has "The Batman vs. Dracula," and it's quite a shame.
9. Batman: Gotham Knight
Released only weeks before "The Dark Knight" in 2008, "Batman: Gotham Knight" was a Japanese-American animated flick made up of six different (but semi-intersecting) stories. Styled similarly to "The Animatrix," four different animation studios were involved in the project. Yet despite all the cooks in the kitchen, "Gotham Knight" is a triumph of storytelling that highlights the different ways the people of Gotham see the Dark Knight, and how his mysterious nature aids in his exploits. Of course, there is some continuity between each tale. It helps that Batman is voiced by Kevin Conroy here, who, once again, proves that nobody does it better.
Interestingly, "Gotham Knight's" release date was no accident, as the project was originally billed as an animated interlude between Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight." Considering that "Batman Begins" screenwriter David S. Goyer and "Dark Knight" producer Jordan Goldberg were involved, it's easy to see why. While many don't consider "Gotham Knight" to be an authentic part of the larger "Dark Knight" Trilogy story, it is a fun companion piece that stands just as well on its own. Additionally, DC writers Greg Rucka, Brian Azzarello, Bruce Timm, and Alan Burnett wrote segments for the film, which should be more than enough to get "Gotham Knight" on your watchlist.
8. Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Although loosely based on Grant Morrison's "JLA: Earth 2," the 2010 feature "Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths" is largely its own thing. The project originally began as a continuation of "Justice League Unlimited," but it eventually took on a life of its own. After the Justice League meets an alternate universe version of Lex Luthor (Chris North), the heroes join him in his alternate reality in the war against the villainous Crime Syndicate, an evil version of the League who mercilessly enslaved their world. However, it soon becomes evident that all of reality is at stake.
With excellent performances from a strong cast, especially William Baldwin as Batman and James Woods as his counterpart Owlman, "Crisis On Two Earths" is an explosive adventure that makes the multiverse concept feel far smaller than we're used to nowadays. Compared to the later "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" trilogy, "Crisis On Two Earths" excels with a more condensed narrative that feels more personal and intentional. Two years later, a sequel, "Justice League: Doom," continued the story, reuniting much of the original "Justice League" animated series cast. While "Doom" is just as engaging, "Crisis On Two Earths" is the best of the duology.
7. All-Star Superman
Long before James Gunn had an "All-Star Superman"-inspired story in mind for his 2025 "Superman" flick, DC adapted the powerful Grant Morrison tale as an animated feature in 2011. While not every element from the original comic book translated to the screen, director Sam Liu and screenwriter Dwayne McDuffie knocked this one out of the park. With a stellar cast that includes James Denton as Superman, Christina Hendricks as Lois Lane, and Anthony LaPaglia as Lex Luthor, the animated "All-Star Superman" condenses the narrative in a way that makes it tighter and more direct in its intent as the Man of Steel's last days come upon him.
If you haven't read or watched "All-Star Superman," we won't spoil it for you, because it really is that good. The way this story celebrates the Man of Steel's extensive history, calling all the way back to the Golden and Silver Ages, is quite refreshing after years of "modernizations" that don't quite recapture what makes Superman great. In contrast, "All-Star Superman" is exactly what you want from a Superman story, and it expertly balances the Man of Steel's superheroics with his intelligence, strength, and deep love for Lois Lane. With a beautiful art style and purposeful animation, "All-Star Superman" is a delight that will make you believe, once again, that a man can fly — and perhaps so much more.
6. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
If you've wondered about the correct order to watch the DC Animated Movie Universe films, start with "Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox." Not only does it kick off the "New 52"-inspired universe that would truly begin with "Justice League: War," but it explains how the DCAMU came to be in the first place. Based on the "Flashpoint" limited series by Geoff Johns, "The Flashpoint Paradox" is a Flash-centric story that takes Barry Allen (Justin Chambers) to another world that is nothing like his own. After going back in time to save his mother, the Flash effectively rewrites history, and in this new reality Thomas Wayne (Kevin McKidd) is Batman, Aquaman (Cary Elwes) and Wonder Woman (Vanessa Marshall) are at war, and he was never the Flash at all. Talk about a mind-bender.
It's here in "The Flashpoint Paradox" that we learn the villain responsible for all the Flash's pain is none other than the Reverse-Flash (C. Thomas Howell). If this sounds like something you've already seen on "The Flash" television series or even the 2023 "The Flash" feature film, don't write off "The Flashpoint Paradox" just yet. While there are plenty of familiar story elements at play here, this animated "Justice League" project is the closest of the three to the original source material. More than that, it's simply the best "Flashpoint" adaptation to date, straying very little from what made the comic such a profound chapter in the Flash's comic book history.
5. Batman: Under the Red Hood
Speaking of phenomenal comic book adaptations, "Batman: Under the Red Hood" may pull directly from Judd Winick's original "Under the Hood" comic arc, but it does so without the added baggage of the rest of the DC Comics canon. In this animated film, Batman (Bruce Greenwood) comes face to face with Gotham's latest vigilante, the antihero assassin known only as the Red Hood (Jensen Ackles). This new vigilante is directly connected to both Batman and the Joker's (John DiMaggio) shared — and quite violent — past, and the Dark Knight Detective does all he can to uncover the truth. Unfortunately, the truth is much harder for Batman to accept.
While Jensen Ackles went on to voice Batman later in the "TomorrowVerse" reboot of the DCAMU, the "Supernatural" star thrives here as the Red Hood in a role we wish he'd revisit for a true sequel. Additionally, Bruce Greenwood shines as Batman, as his signature gravitas lends itself perfectly to the Caped Crusader's tortured psyche and conflicted crusade. (Greenwood reprised the role for "Young Justice," though the two projects were not related.) If you want a complex and thoughtful Batman-led mystery to sink your teeth into, "Batman: Under the Red Hood" remains one of the character's most important adventures.
4. Superman vs. The Elite
There's no question that Batman has far more animated features than Superman, but that doesn't mean that the Man of Steel's films are any less engaging. When it comes to questions of morality and the role that superheroes play in society, there is no better animated movie to watch than "Superman vs. The Elite." Based on the "What's So Funny About Truth, Justice & the American Way?" story from Action Comics #775, Joe Kelly adapts his own material here for the screen with impressive accuracy, not losing anything in translation. When a new breed of heroes known as "The Elite" arrive on the scene, Superman (George Newbern) struggles to accept this group's overly-violent tactics and their willingness to kill. This puts the Man of Steel at odds with The Elite, who quickly gain public favor.
While the differences between Superman and Manchester Black (Robin Atkin Downes) are quite clear, it's not until the finale, where we see what Superman really could become if he adopted The Elite's tactics, that everything comes to a head. In a world where shows like "The Boys" aim to deconstruct the concept of superheroes, "Superman vs. The Elite" champions the Man of Steel, reminding audiences everywhere that his traditional ethics and morality are not outdated, even if the world chooses another path. Of all the films on this list, none emphasize the importance of Superman quite like "Superman vs. The Elite," which deserves high praise for its dedication to the character.
3. Batman: The Dark Knight Returns
While Zack Snyder wants to make "The Dark Knight Returns" in live-action, the truth is that this Frank Miller graphic novel is best brought to life in animation. As the first two-part story in the DC Animated Original Movies lineup, "Batman: The Dark Knight Returns" doesn't pull punches when bringing the comic book to life (it even sets the story in the mid-1980s), as an aged Dark Knight takes on everyone from the Mutant gang and Two-Face (Wade Williams) to the Joker (Michael Emerson) and Superman (Mark Valley) himself. Voiced by Peter Weller, this Batman isn't like the one you're used to. He's more aggressive, violent, and willing to take on the world if it means that Gotham City will be safe.
Joining Batman in his crusade is his latest Robin, Carrie Kelly (Ariel Winter), who wastes no time putting on the tights. As far as Batman stories go, "The Dark Knight Returns" is among the most memorable for a reason, and the animated adaptation is almost as impressive. The final confrontations between the Dark Knight, the Joker, and Superman are a dream come true for comic fans to see animated here, and it almost makes us with that there was more. Of course, if you wanted more, the 2011 prequel film, "Batman: Year One," is another excellent Frank Miller adaptation, one that arguably sticks just as close to the source material.
2. Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker
Effectively concluding the "Batman Beyond" animated series, "Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker" is great on so many levels. For one thing, it finally pits the new Batman, Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle), against the Dark Knight's most fearsome enemy. For another, it makes the Joker (Mark Hamill) more frightening than ever before. Not only does the Clown Prince of Crime find a way to evade death, but he commits some seriously grotesque acts to do so. If you ever wondered what it would be like if the Joker knew Batman's true identity, "Return of the Joker" takes this notion and plays it through to its most logical (and disturbing) conclusion.
The film pulls from both "Batman Beyond" and "Batman: The Animated Series" to craft a feature that feels entirely standalone while doubling as a bridge between them. Friedle and Hamill's performances as Batman and Joker are top notch, and Kevin Conroy always delights as the aged Bruce Wayne. Seeing the Joker terrorize the futuristic Neo-Gotham in the name of forcing a final post-mortem confrontation with the Dark Knight is quite the thrill, but it's the way Terry McGinnis handles the old Batman's nemesis that is a truly refreshing take on the tried-and-true dynamic. Writer and director Paul Dini outdoes himself here, so much so that Warner Bros. ordered two cuts of the film made, a "theatrical" version and an unrated version.
1. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
If there was ever any doubt, "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" still reigns as the king of all DC animated movies. The first theatrically-released animated Bat-flick, "Mask of the Phantasm" is a deep dive into Bruce Wayne's (Kevin Conroy) psychology as he recounts his initial transformation into Batman. Conroy gives his all to this motion picture, adding more emotional layers to the Dark Knight than all the best episodes of "Batman: The Animated Series" combined. With incredibly stylish animation and a powerful script that emphasizes the real tragedy of Batman, we learn that the Caped Crusader once aimed to leave it all behind, only for fate to intervene.
"Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" is a masterclass in superhero storytelling that allows itself to explore complex, adult themes in a way that even a child can enjoy, just like the Batman comics of old. It would be a crime not to mention Dana Delaney's performance as Andrea Beaumont, or how electric her chemistry is with Conroy, but what makes "Mask of the Phantasm" so terribly compelling is that it has the audience hoping beyond hope that there may just be a way for Bruce Wayne to leave Batman behind and find true happiness. Of course, in true noir style, he always returns to the cape and cowl, and it's because of this feature that we understand why.