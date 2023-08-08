After TNMT & Spider-Verse, It's Time For An Animated Batman Beyond Movie

For about as long as the storied character has been around in comic books, cinema has had a Batman to call its own. From the pulp-filled serials of the 1940s to Adam West's campy iteration in 1966's "Batman" to Robert Pattinson's subversive take on the Caped Crusader in 2022's "The Batman," the hero has been uniquely adapted numerous times. However, no matter how divergent some of these interpretations of Gotham City's protector are, they all have one major thing in common: It's always Bruce Wayne under the mask.

It makes sense — Bruce's incarnation of Batman is the most iconic and recognizable to general audiences. However, it feels like a missed opportunity to not have at least one of the hero's many cinematic projects explore a completely alternate rendition of the character. That's where Terry McGinnis, the lead of "Batman Beyond" could save the day! Terry, the Batman of the future, is cocky, rebellious, and witty. In many ways, he couldn't be more unlike Bruce, which is what makes him a prime candidate for a fresh take on Batman.

If there were any lingering doubts about general audiences being able to handle multiple incarnations of the hero, those worries have been put to rest recently. The "Spider-Verse" movies show Miles Morales to be as deserving of the Spider-Man mantle as Peter Parker, and "Batman Beyond" could achieve this too. In a sea of Bruce Waynes, the world is ready for a Terry McGinnis.