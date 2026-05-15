Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 - Everything We Know So Far

Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2

After years of limited series containing between six and nine episodes, Marvel Studios finally realized that fans like getting yearly seasons with their favorite superheroes. After a blockbuster run on Netflix, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) was put on the back burner for a while before rising like a phoenix on "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+. After some retooling to make "Daredevil" and the other Netflix shows canon, "Born Again" offers a fresh perspective without losing what made that original show so great.

The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 sees Matt Murdock behind bars after revealing his secret identity as the Man Without Fear. But that obviously can't be the end for such a great hero. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 is confirmed, and already in the works for a 2027 release. Don't worry; there are more one-shot hallway fights in our future.

As one can surmise, Season 3 will probably deal with Matt's incarceration and his eventual release. However, there's already quite a bit we know about Season 3 thanks to set leaks and comments from those behind the scenes. We've already made our predictions for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3, but here's what's locked in.