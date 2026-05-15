Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 - Everything We Know So Far
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2
After years of limited series containing between six and nine episodes, Marvel Studios finally realized that fans like getting yearly seasons with their favorite superheroes. After a blockbuster run on Netflix, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) was put on the back burner for a while before rising like a phoenix on "Daredevil: Born Again" on Disney+. After some retooling to make "Daredevil" and the other Netflix shows canon, "Born Again" offers a fresh perspective without losing what made that original show so great.
The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 sees Matt Murdock behind bars after revealing his secret identity as the Man Without Fear. But that obviously can't be the end for such a great hero. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 is confirmed, and already in the works for a 2027 release. Don't worry; there are more one-shot hallway fights in our future.
As one can surmise, Season 3 will probably deal with Matt's incarceration and his eventual release. However, there's already quite a bit we know about Season 3 thanks to set leaks and comments from those behind the scenes. We've already made our predictions for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3, but here's what's locked in.
Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand are back
Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) also had a popular Netflix series before being relegated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's shadow realm. She returned on "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Requiem." She pops in periodically for the remainder of the season, but it'd be understandable if fans figured this was a one-and-done affair. After all, Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), was in Season 1 but failed to show up this time around (due to getting his own Disney+ special).
But Jessica will return, with some friends in tow. A leaked set photo shows Ritter with Mike Colter and Finn Jones for the "Born Again" production. Colter appears in the "Born Again" Season 2 finale for a quick family reunion with Jones and their daughter, Danielle (Annabelle and Isabella Ivlev). However, Finn Jones, who played Danny Rand in Netflix's "Iron Fist" and "The Defenders," will be making his return to the franchise since 2018.
Marvel was right to cancel "Iron Fist" due to its myriad of problems, including the fact that Danny always worked better in team-ups, like "The Main Ingredient" episode of "Luke Cage." Hopefully, a new creative team can make Danny a more interesting character and do Iron Fist justice. It remains to be seen how substantial all of their roles will be. However, with Daredevil out of the picture, it could fall on their shoulders to keep New York safe.
Kingpin and Lady Muse will enter the fight
Despite killing protestors and breaking a litany of crimes, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) gets offered a plea deal to simply leave New York City at the end of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2. It may seem like he gets off easy, but rest assured, this is torture for Fisk. He's separated from the city he loves, and with Vanessa's (Ayelet Zurer) death, he's all alone. He's free, but is suffering.
Yet, he'll be back for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3. D'Onofrio was spotted on a New York set sporting a white beard and wearing a trench coat and beanie. Somehow, he'll re-enter New York, clearly staying undercover.
One returning character who's definitely not keeping things low-key is Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who will adopt the Muse persona, as revealed by additional set photos. In the comics, the subsequent version of Muse, Morgan Whittier in this case, is guided by the spirit of the original Muse from Hell and becomes a serial killer like him.
Given the grounded nature of "Born Again," it's unlikely Heather will get possessed by a ghost from Hell. But as Heather said in Season 1, "Does a mask allow us to be our true selves, or does it strip away our identity and allow us to act like animals?" Is a killer Heather's true identity, or is she hiding her identity as a victim?
Expect a more grounded, non-political storyline
Intentional or not, the first two seasons of "Daredevil: Born Again" were incredibly political. The 1st season saw Wilson Fisk's rise as New York City's mayor. While Fisk becomes mayor in the comics, many viewed his ascension as having parallel's to Donald Trump's candidacy for the United States presidency, with both positioning themselves as political outsiders leveraging the public's anger toward a specific demographic for personal gain.
Season 2 continued those real-world parallels, as the Anti-Vigilante Task Force felt like a response to ICE raids happening across the country, something Dominic Griffin noted in Looper's review. However, it's possible that Season 3 won't comment on reality at all.
Showrunner Dario Scardapane wasn't trying to be inherently political for the first two seasons, telling SFX Magazine (via Total Film), "Getting into the realm of politics, New York politics, the 'Game of Thrones' intrigue behind the scenes ... okay, that's fun too, but as it becomes almost too topical it feels like it's going away from the large, mythological genre stuff." He confirmed that Season 3 would go down a new direction: "What we're doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics." That means we could see a more mystical side to "Daredevil," like the return of the Hand.
Cole North will continue his redemption arc
Cole North (Jeremy Isaiah Earl) has a major pivot in the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale. A member of Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, he murders Hector Ayala, aka White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes). However, he has a change of heart by the Season 2 finale. When Connor Powell (Hamish Allan-Headley) instructs him to shoot at protestors who are trying to storm the courthouse, he refuses. He even strikes Powell with his weapon, showing how North believes its gone too far.
Later, when Matt Murdock is imprisoned, he walks by various members of the AVTF, with Cole among them. Cole gives Matt a slight head nod, suggesting the two are on all right terms. Dario Scardapane appeared on the "Daredevil: Born Again" podcast to suggest there's more in store: "The redemption of Cole North, that's not done yet."
In the comics, Cole is one of Daredevil's ally, and when Matt Murdock winds up in prison in one storyline, Cole goes to visit him. Of course, Cole's now on the inside with Matt, but a lot of prisoners will probably be out for blood. Daredevil will need some help to survive, and Cole can complete his character arc going from a corrupt cop to a force for good working alongside vigilantes.
No resets for that major reveal
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 ends with Matt Murdock revealing he's been Daredevil all along. He's arrested for his crimes, so Season 3 will have to deal with the aftermath. Naturally, one has to wonder if this revelation will stick or if, somehow, everyone will conveniently forget who Daredevil is, like how Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell to make everyone forget about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Even that was based on the "One More Day" storyline where Spider-Man makes a deal with Mephisto to make everyone forget he's really Peter Parker, one of the most controversial Spidey plotlines ever.
Relax, that won't happen with Daredevil. Elsewhere on the "Daredevil: Born Again" podcast, Dario Scardapane assured fans that the Daredevil reveal will stick: "We're not doing buybacks. If you're taking that step, now everyone in the city knows Matt is Daredevil, which changes the storytelling in Season 3 in such a cool way."
With three seasons of the Netflix "Daredevil" series and now two seasons of "Born Again," it's time for a change to the status quo. Murdock's secret being revealed accomplishes that, and even if he gets out of prison, things will be different. Maybe he'll even have a larger role on the film side of things ...