Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review - A More Refined And Confident Marvel Series

When we last left Matthew Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), his archenemy Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) had become the Mayor of New York City and outlawed costumed vigilantes. With his gestapo-like Anti-Vigilante Task Force, The Kingpin had managed to legitimize his criminal impulses and turn them into state-sanctioned violence. Daredevil was not going to be able to overcome this alone. While the show does bring back at least one former colleague of Matt's (it's not a spoiler that everyone's favorite super-powered private eye Jessica Jones [Krysten Ritter] appears — check out our video to freshen your memory of her storyline), it eschews a larger, masked team-up event in lieu of exploring life under a corrupt regime.

The ensemble around Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) is more focused on telling a story about resistance, through allies like Cherry (Clark Johnson), Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), and newcomers like deceased White Tiger Hector Ayala's (Kamar de los Reyes) young niece Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). Interspersed with man on the street footage from B.B Urich's (Genneya Walton) "B.B. Report" and its underground counterpart exposing and satirizing Fisk's transgressions, "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is principally concerned with depicting a city under siege and the myriad ways its citizens react to tyranny.

It's pretty clearly telegraphing a larger metaphor about the second Trump administration, with the AVTF being presented like ICE, the politically-disconnected citizens doubling for the folks whose votes were meme-driven, and particularly with the many individuals manufacturing consent and rationalizing their selfish decisions to align with fascism. But alongside this political commentary, the show's central conflict surrounds the very nature of vigilantism.

Philosophical ideas around restorative justice and the efficacy of grace against the urge for vengeance never get too heady, instead functioning as the prevailing depiction of Daredevil as the world's most Catholic superhero. Cox remains the perfect casting choice for the usual Murdock handwringing about God and the judicial system and whether he is doing the right thing by protecting the people that hurt his loved ones on principle — or if Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Literally Everyone Else is right and he should just finally kill Fisk. There's a great scene in the middle of the season where Matt has to interrogate a training priest while dressed up like an AVTF agent. In the garb of a corrupt cop rather than his superhero costume, he blurs the lines between a hero stepping outside the system to do what is right and the brigands using the same system to do whatever they want.

But it's Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) that proves the other primary character with the most conflicting screen presence. There have been plenty of fan theories about his true nature and where his storyline and fealty to Fisk may lead, but his arc across this season may surprise folks.