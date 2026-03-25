Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Review - A More Refined And Confident Marvel Series
When "Daredevil: Born Again" was released last year, it was, in spite of its entertainment value, something of a compromised affair. With a complicated development process that saw the show's initial attempts to distance itself from its original Netflix iteration before starting over and transforming it to something closer to what fans expected, the finished product was perpetually marred by its visible seams. It felt like two different shows stitched together because it was exactly that. Like one of those foldable smartphones, the impressive feat of bending glass begins to feel less futuristic when your finger feels the aberration of the crease in the middle.
Mercifully, the second season no longer bears the weight of having to cobble together material from a failed attempt into something coherent. It is a continuation of what worked best the last time out, which, unsurprisingly, means it feels more in line with the first three seasons that aired on Netflix. But this isn't just a matter of fan service forcing creatives to revert to the nostalgia of a decade ago.
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is a meaningful evolution that captures a lot of what has made Daredevil such a beloved character in print, while still allowing the show to be bigger and more action packed than its Netflix era. If it has any failings, it's that the show seemed like it was heading toward a "Defenders"-level crossover affair, but instead, explores darker, thornier ideas throughout its eight episodes.
Season 2 centers on several characters, not just Matt
When we last left Matthew Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), his archenemy Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) had become the Mayor of New York City and outlawed costumed vigilantes. With his gestapo-like Anti-Vigilante Task Force, The Kingpin had managed to legitimize his criminal impulses and turn them into state-sanctioned violence. Daredevil was not going to be able to overcome this alone. While the show does bring back at least one former colleague of Matt's (it's not a spoiler that everyone's favorite super-powered private eye Jessica Jones [Krysten Ritter] appears — check out our video to freshen your memory of her storyline), it eschews a larger, masked team-up event in lieu of exploring life under a corrupt regime.
The ensemble around Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) is more focused on telling a story about resistance, through allies like Cherry (Clark Johnson), Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), and newcomers like deceased White Tiger Hector Ayala's (Kamar de los Reyes) young niece Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez). Interspersed with man on the street footage from B.B Urich's (Genneya Walton) "B.B. Report" and its underground counterpart exposing and satirizing Fisk's transgressions, "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is principally concerned with depicting a city under siege and the myriad ways its citizens react to tyranny.
It's pretty clearly telegraphing a larger metaphor about the second Trump administration, with the AVTF being presented like ICE, the politically-disconnected citizens doubling for the folks whose votes were meme-driven, and particularly with the many individuals manufacturing consent and rationalizing their selfish decisions to align with fascism. But alongside this political commentary, the show's central conflict surrounds the very nature of vigilantism.
Philosophical ideas around restorative justice and the efficacy of grace against the urge for vengeance never get too heady, instead functioning as the prevailing depiction of Daredevil as the world's most Catholic superhero. Cox remains the perfect casting choice for the usual Murdock handwringing about God and the judicial system and whether he is doing the right thing by protecting the people that hurt his loved ones on principle — or if Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Literally Everyone Else is right and he should just finally kill Fisk. There's a great scene in the middle of the season where Matt has to interrogate a training priest while dressed up like an AVTF agent. In the garb of a corrupt cop rather than his superhero costume, he blurs the lines between a hero stepping outside the system to do what is right and the brigands using the same system to do whatever they want.
But it's Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) that proves the other primary character with the most conflicting screen presence. There have been plenty of fan theories about his true nature and where his storyline and fealty to Fisk may lead, but his arc across this season may surprise folks.
The show isn't all doom and gloom
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is a dramatically nourishing show, to be sure. But it's still got its fair share of fun. The two key figures leading that particular charge are both nominally villains, but find themselves in a grayer area. Wilson Bethel's fan favorite depiction of Bullseye continues to crowd-please with multiple sequences showing off the show's action prowess through his gleeful carnage. There's something a little bit funny about such a cartoonish villain wearing a costume designed to seem less ridiculous than his signature look from the comic, particularly when we watch everyone's favorite lethal tchotchke slinger murder a man with a lobster shell while "New York State of Mind" plays. But even though his scenes feel like an exciting pressure release valve, he still has a compelling journey throughout.
Fisk's stature as the central antagonist happens to be one of the only stale features on the show. Vincent D'Onofrio is still aces in the role, but it's hard to feel like he's written as demonstrably different or more interesting than he has been in other seasons. Truthfully, his best scenes are the ones with other series newcomer Matthew Lillard as Mr. Charles, a CIA operative aligned with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). He's involved with Fisk's machinations, but their collaboration is a tenuous one, so watching their shifting allegiances with regards to one another is a series highlight. Lillard is clearly having such a blast with the part.
A more nitpicky viewer might find other gripes, like how bringing the Horned One onto Disney+ was supposed to bring the street level characters closer to the rest of the MCU, but the show still feels a little disconnected, largely to save a lot of the "good stuff" for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." But for the most part, "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 walks the tightrope of producing an affecting and relevant drama while still keeping cape comics fans engaged and catered to. It is one of the better efforts to come out of a recently troubled MCU, and with the third season already in production, there's hope it will only continue to improve from here.
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.