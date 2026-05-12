5 Predictions For Daredevil: Born Again Season 3

The Hand returns for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," but the group's inclusion in the trailer is a little odd. The Hand usually fights Daredevil, as showcased in "Daredevil" Season 2 and "The Defenders" on Netflix. It's unlikely the MCU would only use this mysterious ninja organization for a Spider-Man fight and nothing else. As such, there's a good chance the Hand's inclusion in "Brand New Day" is meant to set up something bigger, and it would make sense for them to return properly for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3. We'll take our prediction a step further and say that not only is the Hand back, but Elektra (Elodie Yung) will be leading them.

The last we saw of Elektra was in "The Defenders" when the Hand resurrected her as Black Sky. She kills Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) to lead the Hand herself, but she gets buried under the Midland Circle building. She's already been brought back to life once, so why not go for it again? We have evidence to support this theory. On May 6, 2026, Yung took to Instagram to post pictures of herself taking in the sights in New York. That just so happens to be the exact same week that "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 moved into production, with set photos emerging of Charlie Cox in costume in the Big Apple.

With Fisk gone, there needs to be a new big bad, and Elektra with the Hand would certainly fit the bill. Jessica, Luke, and Danny can handle whatever random one-off villains materialize, but Elektra would give Daredevil a reason to get out of prison as soon as possible to stop whatever she has planned. Marvel is clearly going all-in on bringing back characters from the Netflix shows, and few characters are more closely associated with Daredevil than Elektra.