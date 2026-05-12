5 Predictions For Daredevil: Born Again Season 3
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Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2
Much like the first season, "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 ends with a massive upheaval to the status quo. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and company manage to defeat Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and oust him from the mayoral office, but it comes with a heavy price. Matt has to reveal his secret identity as Daredevil, and even though Fisk gets to walk away a free man, Matt gets imprisoned. However, that doesn't mean his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over. After all, one of the biggest theories about "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is that The Man Without Fear will feature (here's every clue that Daredevil is secretly in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day").
Even if that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" cameo doesn't pan out, we already have confirmation that "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 is in the works and will include a time jump of roughly one year. That's a long time for Daredevil to be locked up, but it presents opportunities to show how New York's dealing with being down one heroic vigilante. Thanks to some leaked set photos and a handful of plot points that require resolution from the second season, we feel pretty confident making these "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 predictions.
It will basically be The Defenders Part 2
Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) made a glorious return to the MCU in the latest season of "Daredevil: Born Again." She helps Matt take down Wilson Fisk, and "Born Again" Season 2 gave Jessica a major comic-accurate update by making her a mother, sharing a child with Luke Cage (Mike Colter). Luke was away doing some work for Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard), but it looks like he's back to stay, with Jessica reopening Alias Investigations. This sets the stage for Luke to have a larger role in "Born Again" Season 3, and that's not even a prediction: A leaked set photo shows Ritter walking with Colter and none other than Iron Fist actor Finn Jones wearing robes. It seems as though the Defenders are getting back together, which is probably a good thing with Daredevil out of commission.
"The Defenders" Season 2 didn't happen at Netflix, and it's unlikely a revival will occur on Disney+, but we'll at least get a taste of the Netflix superheroes fighting together again with these three back in action. It's unclear what the story will be with them. Maybe they'll work to break Matt out of prison — or maybe they'll take a cue from the comics. During the "Civil War" arc when Matt's locked up, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, wears the Daredevil costume to protect New York. With Matt imprisoned once again, it's possible "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 will recreate that plot line by having Danny convince Hell's Kitchen that its protector is still out there. It would be an interesting and comic book-accurate way to bring Rand back into the fold.
We'll get to see Matt in prison
It would be pretty anticlimactic if Matt Murdock goes to prison at the end of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 only to be a free man once Season 3 begins. Interestingly, the trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" depicts Spider-Man (Tom Holland) fighting the Hand inside a prison. It's possible this is the same prison Matt was sent to, though we doubt that Spidey will break Daredevil out of prison — or, if he does, it's likely that Matt would return to his cell after helping him, not only because he's a law-abiding citizen, but to maintain the status quo going into "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2.
The show may be named after Daredevil, but we have a suspicion he could be placed on the back burner for at least the first few episodes of the new season. If the creative team is smart, they will take some cues from the comic book arc "The Devil in Cell-Block D" from Ed Brubaker, Ande Parks, Michael Lark, David Aja, Leo Fernandez, and Lee Weeks. This is a run where Matt's locked up with Hell's Kitchen falling apart in his absence. All the while, he's trying to learn more information on the inside about Foggy Nelson's death.
In "Daredevil: Born Again," Foggy (Elden Henson) is sadly already dead and Matt knows who's responsible. But there could be a new mystery he's trying to unravel while incarcerated. Most fans would likely agree that it would be fun to see a little bit of Matt in prison, potentially interacting with people he helped put there. He would no doubt have plenty of enemies who would be behind bars with him, and this could make for yet another great Daredevil hallway fight scene.
Elektra will lead the Hand
The Hand returns for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," but the group's inclusion in the trailer is a little odd. The Hand usually fights Daredevil, as showcased in "Daredevil" Season 2 and "The Defenders" on Netflix. It's unlikely the MCU would only use this mysterious ninja organization for a Spider-Man fight and nothing else. As such, there's a good chance the Hand's inclusion in "Brand New Day" is meant to set up something bigger, and it would make sense for them to return properly for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3. We'll take our prediction a step further and say that not only is the Hand back, but Elektra (Elodie Yung) will be leading them.
The last we saw of Elektra was in "The Defenders" when the Hand resurrected her as Black Sky. She kills Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) to lead the Hand herself, but she gets buried under the Midland Circle building. She's already been brought back to life once, so why not go for it again? We have evidence to support this theory. On May 6, 2026, Yung took to Instagram to post pictures of herself taking in the sights in New York. That just so happens to be the exact same week that "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 moved into production, with set photos emerging of Charlie Cox in costume in the Big Apple.
With Fisk gone, there needs to be a new big bad, and Elektra with the Hand would certainly fit the bill. Jessica, Luke, and Danny can handle whatever random one-off villains materialize, but Elektra would give Daredevil a reason to get out of prison as soon as possible to stop whatever she has planned. Marvel is clearly going all-in on bringing back characters from the Netflix shows, and few characters are more closely associated with Daredevil than Elektra.
We'll get a greater array of villains
With Wilson Fisk out of the picture, there's a power vacuum in New York City just waiting to be filled. Fisk has taken up a lot of room in the first two seasons of "Daredevil: Born Again," so with him in exile, it's an opportunity for the series to explore different threats, and the Season 2 finale already showed us one surprising Marvel villain will return. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) dons Muse's mask in the last episode, and leaked set photos show her in action. Season 2 showed her confronting her trauma at the hands of the first Muse (Hunter Doohan) all while being a mouthpiece for Fisk's administration. Her becoming Lady Muse could be seen as her reclaiming her power and going from a puppet for these villainous forces to joining the ranks of the vigilantes she dedicated her career to studying.
It would be fun to see an array of Daredevil villains enter the fray, and we'd love to see Typhoid Mary return. Technically, she was introduced in "Iron Fist," played by Alice Eve, but she's primarily been a Daredevil villain. "Daredevil" showrunner Erik Oleson spoke with The Wrap about how he wanted to incorporate Mary into "Daredevil" Season 4 before the series was cancelled at Netflix and rebooted over on Disney+. "The Season 4 I had planned was quite different," Oleson explained. "It was a Typhoid Mary story. It was going to go into a different direction." It would be great if "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 had a villain-of-the-week set-up with the Hand as the overarching threat, but unfortunately, we feel like a familiar face will show up...
Fisk will claw back some power
As far as "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 predictions go, this one is like shooting fish in a barrel. Yes, Season 2 ends with Wilson Fisk taking a plea deal and leaving New York City. Presumably, the condition is that he can never return, but when has the law ever stopped Fisk before? Vincent D'Onofrio's casting is just too good to go to waste. And, once more, we have leaked set photos to confirm our suspicions that Fisk will be back.
D'Onofrio was spotted filming for "Born Again" Season 3, walking around sporting a big, white beard. Fisk probably needs to go incognito so that no one spots him and reveals he's broken whatever agreement was in place for his plea bargain. The question is: What kind of power does Fisk wield? He's no longer mayor, but he could still have powerful connections who can help him crawl his way back to the top, even if it's behind the scenes rather than in a public-facing role.
If all these "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 predictions come true, it will be a very busy season. Hopefully, each plot point receives enough development, but if there's anyone who could use less attention, it's Fisk. He's been the driving force for the first two "Born Again" seasons, so it would be fun to see some other characters get time to shine while he's lurking in the shadows, plotting his next move.