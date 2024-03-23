The Real Reason Marvel Added Daredevil & Other Netflix Shows To MCU Canon

The decision to bring Netflix's Marvel shows, aka the Defenders Saga, into the Marvel Cinematic Universe fold has yielded interesting results. Charlie Cox has returned, and Daredevil's MCU timeline already features projects like "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "Echo." Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio is also making moves in the MCU, and Jon Berthal's Punisher will return on "Daredevil: Born Again." Who knows what's next? At this point, the MCU could bring back two of the best Marvel Netflix villains: Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes (Mahershala Ali) and Kilgrave (David Tennant).

Even though the project to bring the Netflix shows into the MCU proper has been going on for a while, the powers that be have been fairly tight-lipped about why they're doing it. Now, Brad Winderbaum, "X-Men '97" executive producer and Marvel Studios' head of streaming, has revealed that the need to make sense of the MCU Disney+ timeline and the impending "Daredevil: Born Again" are the main reasons for making the Defenders official canon.

"We finally said it out loud," he told to The Hollywood Reporter. "Flash forward now to Disney+, where we are actually laying out the timeline with tiles on a screen, all of a sudden we're like, 'We should just do it. Let's do it.' It was also spurred by the redevelopment of 'Daredevil: Born Again', once we started to really lean into some of the mythology and backstory that was established in those Netflix shows."