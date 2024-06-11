Controversial Things Spider-Man Has Done That Marvel Fans Will Never Forget

Among the most disturbing moments in Marvel Comics history have been several incidents of domestic abuse. While Hank Pym might be the most infamous example of a Marvel character committing domestic violence, Peter Parker actually had a somewhat similar moment involving Mary Jane Watson that readers have since tried to dispel from their collective memories.

In "Spectacular Spider-Man" #226 (by Tom DeFalco, Sal Buscema, Bill Sienkiewicz, John Kalisz, and Clem Robbins) the infamous "Clone Saga" reaches its ugliest heights. In the issue, Peter discovers he's actually the clone of Ben Reilly, and not the original version of himself (Marvel later retcons this). Upon learning this, he attacks and nearly kills Ben. However, Mary Jane Watson tries to stop the chaos, only for Peter to extend his arm and hit her back towards a wall. Peter immediately regrets his reaction and flees in shame. Making matters worse? Mary Jane is pregnant at the time.

Mary Jane ultimately forgives Peter, blaming the stress of losing Aunt May and being arrested for her murder, and all of the drama with the clones, for him snapping. She calls being hit an "instinctive reaction" and pleads for him to come back. While the story quickly glosses over the horrifying act and tries to downplay Peter hitting MJ, the moment is unquestionably one of the worst things the hero has ever done.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.