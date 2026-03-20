The Complete Project Hail Mary Timeline Explained

Contains spoilers for the book and movie versions of "Project Hail Mary"

Part of the reason "Project Hail Mary" is leaving critics stunned and audiences enraptured is the way this gripping sci-fi story about an alien microbe dimming the sun is told. Ryland Grace's (Ryan Gosling) character wakes up from a forced coma with amnesia, and it's only slowly throughout the story, via broken flashbacks, that we realize how he came to be in the position of being humanity's only hope. This storytelling structure leads to several powerful reveals, including how Grace ended up on the Hail Mary spacecraft in the first place. But it also has the effect of breaking up the story, making the choppy narrative difficult to piece together.

If you haven't seen the film yet and you're not quite sure what it's all about, check out Looper's "Project Hail Mary" explainer video before heading to your local cineplex for the full lowdown on the property. If you've already been to see the movie (or you've read Andy Weir's book of the same name) but you're still a tad confused about the order of events, we've got you covered: We've gone ahead and laid things out in chronological order below. Here's the full timeline of all the biggest beats from the epic story, from the moment Grace meets Project Hail Mary head honcho Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) to that incredible closing scene on Erid.