The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Lifeless With Some Flashes Of Brilliance

Back in 2006, audiences were blown away when Miranda Priestly, the iconic boss and magazine editor played by living legend Meryl Streep, dressed her second assistant Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Anne Hathaway) down over a cerulean sweater in "The Devil Wears Prada." Now, the movie has its own legacy sequel – but does it honor the legacy of that first movie? ... Not really, no.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" being often mediocre and sometimes outright bad — with occasional flashes of brilliance — is deeply disappointing for fans of the smart, snappy original, which felt light, effortless, and surprisingly emotional throughout. That's why, when fans learned that original director and screenwriter David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna were returning for the sequel — alongside Streep, Hathaway, and their co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci — they had reason to be excited. Unfortunately, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" proves that some things do simply go out of style.

So what is this sequel about, anyway, considering that the first movie didn't exactly set up any sort of narrative follow-up? Rather than adapt a second book by Lauren Weisberger – her 2003 novel of the same name was the source material for "The Devil Wears Prada," based on her experiences as Anna Wintour's beleaguered assistant, and she released "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns" in 2013 — Frankel and McKenna struck out on their own. When we meet Andy again, 20 or so years after the original movie, she's a successful, award-winning investigative journalist who's suddenly hit by restructuring and corporate cuts and ends up, once again, back at Runway to lead the magazine's editorial features department. Along the way, she reunites with, of course, Miranda, fashion director Nigel Kipling (Tucci), and even her former co-assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt). What could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out. Minor spoilers ahead!