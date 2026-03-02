Hoppers Review: Pixar's Wildest Comedy In Years Has Real Bite

The "Avatar" comparisons continue with Jon Hamm's mayor character representing a less sinister but equally destructive Quaritch figure, equally determined to bulldoze over the land for short-term capital gain. All art is political, of course, but I suspect the filmmakers would argue that it's far more humanitarian so they don't rattle cages — either way, it's a nice touch that it's impossible to work out which political party he's a representative of, with both blue and red colors dominating everything from his dress sense to his campaign logo. It's a less realistic touch that the overarching message is about finding the good in those with opposing views and working together to fix things, although I don't think idealism necessarily means the film is naive to the challenges the young generation watching this is going to face. This is a movie that earns its happy ending and keeps its triumphs small-scale, grounded with the characters; it doesn't pretend that it can change the world, but maybe one little corner of it at a time. It's the kind of sophisticated-for-children message that harks back to Pixar's golden age — some signs of the magic are still there.

Mabel is one of the more challenging protagonists Pixar has ever built a story around, with her activism being born from a childhood full of anger issues nobody in her life knew how to handle, and still regularly bubble up. Young people are angrier than ever about the state of the world, but it's still a shock to see that depicted in a film for audiences even younger still, without watering down one of the key sources of that anger to make it palatable. Once again, it's surprising that there were reports the movie had its message watered down, if not removed altogether; it not only wants to inspire a new generation of environmental activists, but aims to meet them at their emotional states, intuitive about their anger and helplessness that nothing positive can be done. It's a wish-fulfillment fantasy, yes, but it's also an escapist comedy set among a whole host of animal kingdom eccentrics. The laughs and the unexpected friendship Mabel develops with beaver King George (Bobby Moynihan) exist to help make the film feel less of a bitter pill to swallow, rather than temper a volatile emotional state so it becomes four quadrant friendly.

The fact that "Hoppers" also features cartoon animals dancing to Eddie Money, and cringe-inducing jokes for the parents like a bird saying "flock around and find out," is a sign that this comes at an interesting moment for Pixar. The lazy screenwriting tendencies of rival animation studios are growing ever more present in their movies, but the emotional sincerity still easily wins out here. It's hardly vintage Pixar, but in its best moments, it resonated with me like only the greatest of them have.

"Hoppers" lands in theaters on March 6.